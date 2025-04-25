How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Here's how to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning to Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June – here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

We’ve just announced the UK’s biggest summer party is back for 2025 and it will soon be time to get your tickets!

The world’s biggest stars will be taking over Wembley Stadium for the Summertime Ball, and you can find out who’s on the line-up on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April from 7am on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

In the meantime, here’s how to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

How to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am.

Make sure you’ve downloaded Global Player beforehand so you don’t miss out!

