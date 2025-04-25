How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

25 April 2025, 08:11 | Updated: 25 April 2025, 08:40

Here's how to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard
Here's how to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning to Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June – here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We’ve just announced the UK’s biggest summer party is back for 2025 and it will soon be time to get your tickets!

The world’s biggest stars will be taking over Wembley Stadium for the Summertime Ball, and you can find out who’s on the line-up on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April from 7am on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

In the meantime, here’s how to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

How to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am.

Make sure you’ve downloaded Global Player beforehand so you don’t miss out!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Hot On Capital

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball is back for 2025!

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Here's what happened to Ellie

Is Jenna Ortega in You season 5? Ellie's fate revealed

TV & Film

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

TV & Film

Does Love Quinn appear in You season 5?

Is Love Quinn alive in You season 5?

TV & Film

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught in You season 5? Ending explained

Does Joe Goldberg die or get caught? You season 5 ending explained

TV & Film

MAFS star Carina looked totally different before she appeared on the show

MAFS Australia’s Carina looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photos from before show

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to ex-wife Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot's new relationship

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa's mum releases JoJo's live-action Tangled audtion tape

JoJo Siwa's live-action Tangled audition tape has been released

TV & Film

MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother star's JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have grown very close in the house

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo and Chris' intimate moment that wasn't aired on TV

TV & Film

We Were Liars actor Joseph Zada is set to play young Haymitch in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Hunger Games prequel movie casts Joseph Zada as young Haymitch

TV & Film

MAFS' Jacqui has said Ryan has made 'false claims' after requesting ADVO against her

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to Ryan's restraining order request calling out 'false claims'

TV & Film

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

TV & Film

Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

What time does You season 5 come out on Netflix?

You season 5 release time: Here's what time You comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman is bringing her celebrity pals to the Traitors castle in 2025

When does Celebrity Traitors UK start? Here's everything you need to know

TV & Film

MAFS Veronica is said to have had a game plan throughout her marriage to Eliot

MAFS Australia sources claim Veronica allegedly had a huge TV 'game plan'

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Ryan goes to court to request AVO against Jacqui after claiming she tried to "destroy" his life

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to "destroy" his life as he goes to court to seek restraining order against her

TV & Film

JoJo Siwa shares she now identifies as queer, rather than lesbian

JoJo Siwa says she's 'no longer a lesbian' and now identifies as queer

News

How to listen to Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World podcast

How to listen to Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World podcast

Internet