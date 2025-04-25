Capital's Summertime Ball is back for 2025!

That’s right, we’re back with the UK’s biggest summer party and it’s going to be bigger than ever. Here’s everything you need to know.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning for 2025, for another day of unmissable performances from your favourite pop stars.

The UK’s biggest summer party is the only event where the world’s biggest artists share one stage, and we can promise you our line-up is massive.

Make sure you’re listening to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from 7am on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th April to find out who will be performing. You'll also be able to watch the guys on Global Player as they announce our Ballers!

In the meantime, here are all the details you need on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025.

When is Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025?

Capital’s Summertime Ball is taking place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 15th June, mark it in your calendars now!

How to get tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Presale for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Tuesday 29th April at 9am. Tickets are available exclusively on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Tickets to Capital’s Summertime Ball go on general sale on Wednesday 30th April at 9am.

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back!

Where is Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 taking place?

Capital’s Summertime Ball is returning to the iconic Wembley Stadium in London!

Who is on the Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 line-up?

We’re revealing which incredible artists are on the line-up live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan, Chris and Sian on Monday 28th April – make sure you’re listening from 7am! You'll also be able to watch on Global Player as we'll be live-streaming from the studio!

And we’ve got even more Ballers to announce on Tuesday 29th April from 7am – set your alarms!

