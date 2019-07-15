Liam Payne Headlines SummerChime 2019, Tickets & Information Here!

Liam Payne headlines SummerChime. Picture: SummerChime

Liam Payne is headlining SummerChime, a new music event hosted by Children with Cancer UK will all proceeds funding vital childhood cancer research. Find out how to buy tickets here.

A brand new summer music extravaganza, SummerChime, proudly presented by Children with Cancer UK, has the one and only Liam Payne performing his first headline show of 2019- and you can find out everything you need to know about the event right here.

Tickets are priced from £49.50 and can be purchased right here, with all proceeds going towards fighting vital specialist research to help save the life of every child with cancer and keep their family together.

Liam Payne will be joined by All Saints and Louisa for SummerChime 2019. Picture: Official Tour Image

This August 16th, an intimate show takes place in the beautiful gardens of Chiswick House, London, and features support from international chart-toppers All Saints and critically-acclaimed X-Factor winner, Louisa.

Liam has spoken about his excitement for the show, saying: "The lifesaving work that Children with Cancer UK do is invaluable and I’m honoured to be performing at the first ever SummerChime concert."

For more information about the event click here and we can't wait to see you there!

Liam Payne headlines SummerChime 2019. Picture: Official Tour Image

