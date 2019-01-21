South West Four 2019: London’s Biggest Dance Festival Is Back – Check Out The Line-Up

All the info on South West Four 2019. Picture: South West Four

Martin Garrix, Craig David, Mabel and more will be getting you dancing on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August 2019!

London’s biggest dance festival is officially back and we’ve just announced this year’s AMAZING line-up, with the likes of Martin Garrix, Craig David and more!

We announced the line-up this morning, and Capital listeners can get tickets in our exclusive pre-sale on Thursday 24th January 2019 with tickets going on general sale on Friday 25th January at 9am.

South West Four will be taking over Clapham Common on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August 2019.

The South West Four 2019 line-up:

Saturday 24th August

Martin Garrix

Tinie Tempah

Craig David presents TS5 stage takeover

Mabel

James Hype

Oliver Heldens

Sigma

Yungen

Sunday ​25th August

The Prodigy

Plan B

Chase & Status

Andy C

Ms Banks

Wiley

Wretch 32

TQD

It’s London’s biggest dance festival and with a line-up like that, we’re already counting down the days until August!

For more information, check out www.southwestfour.com and to access Capital's exclusive pre-sale click here.