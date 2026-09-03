Sonny Fodera UK arena tour 2027 - tickets, venues, dates & more

On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby 6am - 10am
3 September 2026, 06:00
Sonny Fodera has announced a huge UK arena tour 'AREN4' - here are all the details on how to get tickets.
Globally renowned DJ and producer Sonny Fodera has announced a huge UK arena tour for 2027, following the release of his latest studio album can we do it all again?.
The tour will see Sonny take his electrifying live show to some of the country’s biggest venues next year, including London's iconic O2 arena.
Here are all the details you need to get tickets to Sonny Fodera's 2027 UK arena tour...
Get tickets HERE