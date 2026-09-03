Sonny Fodera UK arena tour 2027 - tickets, venues, dates & more

3 September 2026, 06:00

Sonny Fodera UK arena tour 2027 - tickets, venues, dates & more
Sonny Fodera UK arena tour 2027 - tickets, venues, dates & more. Picture: Press Release
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sonny Fodera has announced a huge UK arena tour 'AREN4' - here are all the details on how to get tickets.

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Globally renowned DJ and producer Sonny Fodera has announced a huge UK arena tour for 2027, following the release of his latest studio album can we do it all again?.

The tour will see Sonny take his electrifying live show to some of the country’s biggest venues next year, including London's iconic O2 arena.

Here are all the details you need to get tickets to Sonny Fodera's 2027 UK arena tour...

Sonny Fodera UK tour
Sonny Fodera UK tour. Picture: Press Release

Sonny Fodera 2027 UK tour dates:

  • 19th March - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 20th march - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 26th March - Manchester, Co-op Live
  • 27th March - London, The O2

How to get tickets to Sonny Fodera UK tour:

Get tickets HERE

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