Shawn Mendes Wonder World Tour: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

Here’s all the information you need about Shawn Mendes’ Wonder World Tour 2022 including the dates, venues and how to buy tickets.

Shawn Mendes is heading on tour next year!

The pop star is making his grand return to live shows after what feels like forever and we couldn’t be more excited.

The new world tour is set to support his latest album ‘Wonder’, which dropped in December 2020, so it’s safe to say fans have been gearing up for a chance to see the Canadian singer perform his new bops live for quite some time!

Here’s everything you need to know about Shawn Mendes’ upcoming tour including all the information you need about dates, locations and how to secure some tickets to see him at a venue near you.

Venues and dates

April 21 - O2 London

April 27 - Resorts World Arena Birmingham

April 29 - SSE Hydro Glasgow

May 2 - Sheffield Arena

May 4 - AO Arena Manchester

How to buy tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 8 at 10am - you can purchase them from Ticketmaster.

For more information, you can visit www.wonderthetour.com

