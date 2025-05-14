Post Malone Big Ass World Tour adds second London & Berlin shows - how to get tickets

14 May 2025, 10:00

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS WORLD TOUR SECOND SHOWS ADDED IN BERLIN AND LONDON
POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS WORLD TOUR SECOND SHOWS ADDED IN BERLIN AND LONDON. Picture: Live Nation

Post Malone has added second shows in London and Berlin for the BIG ASS World Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grammy Award-nominated Post Malone is expanding his largest European headline tour to date with added second shows in Berlin and London on the BIG ASS World Tour, produced by Live Nation.

As a result of overwhelming demand and sold-out shows across Europe, second nights have been added in two of the tour’s most sought-after cities. The global superstar will now be performing at Berlin’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide on August 18th and 19th as well as at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7th and 8th.

Joining Post Malone, at the now back-to-back shows in Berlin and London, is country breakout star Jelly Roll. Here are all the details you need to get tickets to the added show dates.

General On Sale Begins Wednesday 14th May, local time at PostMalone.com

Jelly Roll is confirmed as a special guest
Jelly Roll is confirmed as a special guest. Picture: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

How to get tickets to Post Malone's added shows:

Tickets for the newly added London shows will be available starting with presale on Friday 9th May at 10am local time, with the general on sale beginning Wednesday 14th May at 10am local time at livenation.co.uk For all tour dates and ticket info please visit: shop.postmalone.com/pages/tour

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Wednesday 14th May at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Post Malone's BIG ASS World Tour Europe 2025 dates:

  • Fri 8th Aug | Romania, Cluj-Napoca | Untold Festival
  • Sun 10th Aug | Hungary, Budapest | Sziget Festival
  • Tue 12th Aug | Czech Republic, Prague | Airport Letnany
  • Wed 13th Aug | Austria, St. Pölten | Frequency Festival
  • Fri 15th Aug | Poland, Poznań | Bittersweet Festival
  • Sat 16th Aug | Slovakia, Bratislava | Lovestream Festival
  • Mon 18th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide
  • Tue 19th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide – NEW SHOW
  • Thu 21st Aug | Lithuania, Kaunas | Darius and Girenas Stadium
  • Sat 23rd Aug | Denmark, Horsens | Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena
  • Wed 27th Aug | Italy, Milan | IDays Milano
  • Fri 29th Aug | Switzerland, Zürich | Zürich Openair
  • Sat 30th Aug | Germany, Munich | Superbloom
  • Wed 3rd Sep | France, Paris | Paris La Défense Arena
  • Fri 5th Sep | Germany, Hanover | Heinz von Heiden Arena
  • Sun 7th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Mon 8th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – NEW SHOW
  • Tue 9th Sep | Netherlands, Arnhem | GelreDome
  • Fri 12th Sep | Spain, Barcelona | Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
  • Sun 14th Sep | Portugal, Lisbon | Estadio do Restelo
Post Malone has added second shows in London and Berlin for the BIG ASS World Tour. Picture: Live Nation

