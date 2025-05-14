Dancing Is Healing
Post Malone Big Ass World Tour adds second London & Berlin shows - how to get tickets
14 May 2025, 10:00
Post Malone has added second shows in London and Berlin for the BIG ASS World Tour.
Grammy Award-nominated Post Malone is expanding his largest European headline tour to date with added second shows in Berlin and London on the BIG ASS World Tour, produced by Live Nation.
As a result of overwhelming demand and sold-out shows across Europe, second nights have been added in two of the tour’s most sought-after cities. The global superstar will now be performing at Berlin’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide on August 18th and 19th as well as at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7th and 8th.
Joining Post Malone, at the now back-to-back shows in Berlin and London, is country breakout star Jelly Roll. Here are all the details you need to get tickets to the added show dates.
General On Sale Begins Wednesday 14th May, local time at PostMalone.com
How to get tickets to Post Malone's added shows:
Tickets for the newly added London shows will be available starting with presale on Friday 9th May at 10am local time, with the general on sale beginning Wednesday 14th May at 10am local time at livenation.co.uk For all tour dates and ticket info please visit: shop.postmalone.com/pages/tour
Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Wednesday 14th May at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.
Post Malone's BIG ASS World Tour Europe 2025 dates:
Fri 8th Aug | Romania, Cluj-Napoca | Untold Festival
Sun 10th Aug | Hungary, Budapest | Sziget Festival
Tue 12th Aug | Czech Republic, Prague | Airport Letnany
Wed 13th Aug | Austria, St. Pölten | Frequency Festival
Fri 15th Aug | Poland, Poznań | Bittersweet Festival
Sat 16th Aug | Slovakia, Bratislava | Lovestream Festival
Mon 18th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide
Tue 19th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide – NEW SHOW
Thu 21st Aug | Lithuania, Kaunas | Darius and Girenas Stadium
Sat 23rd Aug | Denmark, Horsens | Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena
Wed 27th Aug | Italy, Milan | IDays Milano
Fri 29th Aug | Switzerland, Zürich | Zürich Openair
Sat 30th Aug | Germany, Munich | Superbloom
Wed 3rd Sep | France, Paris | Paris La Défense Arena