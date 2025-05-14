Post Malone Big Ass World Tour adds second London & Berlin shows - how to get tickets

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS WORLD TOUR SECOND SHOWS ADDED IN BERLIN AND LONDON. Picture: Live Nation

Post Malone has added second shows in London and Berlin for the BIG ASS World Tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Grammy Award-nominated Post Malone is expanding his largest European headline tour to date with added second shows in Berlin and London on the BIG ASS World Tour, produced by Live Nation.

As a result of overwhelming demand and sold-out shows across Europe, second nights have been added in two of the tour’s most sought-after cities. The global superstar will now be performing at Berlin’s Parkbühne Wuhlheide on August 18th and 19th as well as at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7th and 8th.

Joining Post Malone, at the now back-to-back shows in Berlin and London, is country breakout star Jelly Roll. Here are all the details you need to get tickets to the added show dates.

General On Sale Begins Wednesday 14th May, local time at PostMalone.com

Jelly Roll is confirmed as a special guest. Picture: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

How to get tickets to Post Malone's added shows:

Tickets for the newly added London shows will be available starting with presale on Friday 9th May at 10am local time, with the general on sale beginning Wednesday 14th May at 10am local time at livenation.co.uk For all tour dates and ticket info please visit: shop.postmalone.com/pages/tour

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Wednesday 14th May at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Post Malone's BIG ASS World Tour Europe 2025 dates:

Fri 8th Aug | Romania, Cluj-Napoca | Untold Festival

Sun 10th Aug | Hungary, Budapest | Sziget Festival

Tue 12th Aug | Czech Republic, Prague | Airport Letnany

Wed 13th Aug | Austria, St. Pölten | Frequency Festival

Fri 15th Aug | Poland, Poznań | Bittersweet Festival

Sat 16th Aug | Slovakia, Bratislava | Lovestream Festival

Mon 18th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide

Tue 19th Aug | Germany, Berlin | Parkbühne Wuhlheide – NEW SHOW

Thu 21st Aug | Lithuania, Kaunas | Darius and Girenas Stadium

Sat 23rd Aug | Denmark, Horsens | Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena

Wed 27th Aug | Italy, Milan | IDays Milano

Fri 29th Aug | Switzerland, Zürich | Zürich Openair

Sat 30th Aug | Germany, Munich | Superbloom

Wed 3rd Sep | France, Paris | Paris La Défense Arena

Fri 5th Sep | Germany, Hanover | Heinz von Heiden Arena

Sun 7th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mon 8th Sep | UK, London | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – NEW SHOW

Tue 9th Sep | Netherlands, Arnhem | GelreDome

Fri 12th Sep | Spain, Barcelona | Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sun 14th Sep | Portugal, Lisbon | Estadio do Restelo