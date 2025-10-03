Pitbull performing at Roundhay Festival 2026 – how to get tickets

3 October 2025, 09:15

Pitbull is back
Pitbull is back. Picture: PH

By Kathryn Knight

Pitbull is back!

American Express presents Roundhay Festival has announced the one and only Pitbull as a 2026 performer, with special guest Kesha.

Pitbull joins the Roundhay line-up alongside Lewis Capaldi.

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets!

Kesha will support Pitbull at Roundhay
Kesha will support Pitbull at Roundhay. Picture: Getty

Pitbull dates at Roundhay Festival

  • Friday 3 July 2026, Roundhay Park, Leeds

How to get tickets to Pitbull at Roundhay

Tickets for American Express presents Roundhay Festival 2026 go on sale on Wednesday 8th October at 10am – get them here.

