Pitbull performing at Roundhay Festival 2026 – how to get tickets
3 October 2025, 09:15
Pitbull is back!
Listen to this article
American Express presents Roundhay Festival has announced the one and only Pitbull as a 2026 performer, with special guest Kesha.
Pitbull joins the Roundhay line-up alongside Lewis Capaldi.
Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets!
Pitbull dates at Roundhay Festival
- Friday 3 July 2026, Roundhay Park, Leeds
How to get tickets to Pitbull at Roundhay
Tickets for American Express presents Roundhay Festival 2026 go on sale on Wednesday 8th October at 10am – get them here.