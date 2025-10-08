Pitbull at BST Hyde Park with special guest Kesha - How to get tickets

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park with special guest Kesha. Picture: American Express

By Abbie Reynolds

Pitbull is back! Mr Worldwide is performing at BST Hyde Park in 2026 - here's how and when to get tickets.

Get your bald caps back out, Pitbull is back!

Not only is he set to perform at the brand new festival Roundhay, American Express presents BST Hyde Park have announce that Mr Worldwide himself, Pitbull, is their latest headliner for 2026. What's more, 'Tik Tok' singer Kesha will be his special guest.

The iconic performer is joining previously announced BST headliners Garth Brooks (Saturday 27 June) and Lewis Capaldi (Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July), with many more stars to be announced.

Pitbull is set to perform on the Great Oak Stage on Friday 10th July, 2026. Here's how to get your hands on tickets.

Pitbull performing live. Picture: Getty

How to get tickets to Pitbull at BST Hyde Park 2026:

General sale tickets go on sale Wednesday 8th October. Get tickets here: www.bst-hydepark.com

Pitbull at BST Hyde Park 2026 presales:

Amex presale begins Friday 3rd October at 10am.

Artist presale begins Monday 6th October at 10am.

BST presale begins Monday 6th October at 10am.

General on sale Wednesday 8th October at 10am.

