Noah Kahan 'Last of the Bugs Tour' at Wembley Stadium — How to get tickets

20 August 2026, 15:27

Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs Tour - How to get tickets
Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs Tour - How to get tickets. Picture: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

All the details on how to get tickets to Noah Kahan's Wembley show in July 2027.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noah Kahan has just announced a huge UK date for his new 'The Last of the Bugs Tour'. The beloved American singer-songwriter has revealed that he will be performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium in 2027.

Noah has been busy touring the the world on The Great Divide Tour this year, which is set to come to an end in Paris in December. But it's not over yet...

Here are all the details on how, when and where to get tickets to The Last of the Bugs Tour 2027 show at Wembley.

Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs World Tour
Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs World Tour. Picture: Republic Records

When is Noah Kahan performing at Wembley?

Noah has announced he will be performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Friday July 23rd 2027.

How to get tickets to Noah Kahan's Wembley show:

Tickets go on sale on Friday August 28th at 10AM and you can get tickets HERE.

Noah Kahan is set to perform at Wembley Stadium in July 2027
Noah Kahan is set to perform at Wembley Stadium in July 2027. Picture: Patrick McCormack

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Does JJ come back in Outer Banks season 5?

Does JJ come back in Outer Banks season 5? Does Rudy Pankow return?

TV & Film

Love Island Lola Deal and Fitzgerald pictured posing together and Lola walking Sean on a leash.

Love Island fans left divided over Lola and Sean's 'weird' Instagram post

Love Island

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

News

Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2

Who does Annie end up with in Sterling Point? Creator teases more Ellis and Rory drama in season 2

TV & Film

What time does Outer Banks season 5 come out on Netflix? Release time revealed

Here's exactly what time Outer Banks season 5 comes out

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson pictured on documentary and with her daughters.

Jesy Nelson says she’s ‘beyond proud’ after emotional career milestone

News

Love Island Julia Majchrzak from TikTok and Lorenzo Alessi pictured posing.

Love Island fans think Julia made a subtle dig at Lorenzo after partying with another woman

Love Island

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor in the villa and pictured at the reunion party.

Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together?

Love Island

Katseye's Lara Raj pictured on a podcast and a screenshot from 'Gnarly' music video.

Katseye's Lara Raj speaks out on hate and defends ‘Gnarly’ in new interview

News

Love Island's Shakira Khan 2025 promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

Love Island

Is Megan from Katseye on hiatus? Here's why she's missing from Wild promo

Is Megan from Katseye on hiatus? Here's why she's missing from Wild promo

News

Taylor Swift has broken her social media silence in support of her friend Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift breaks social media silence in support of her close friend

News

MAFS UK promo image.

When does MAFS UK 2026 start? Delay explained

TV & Film

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited on stage for a special performance

Cynthia Erivo hints she'll join Ariana Grande on tour again after surprise performance

News

Love Island's Angelista Gunda in the villa and picture with Simba Kudyiwa.

Love Island's Angelista reveals she flew to Majorca to be on the show in 2025

Love Island

Anne Hathway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

Anne Hathaway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's expert John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla promo image and Alessandra and John on red carpet.

MAFS Australia experts John and Alessandra address filming new season without Mel Schilling

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island STARS Martha Rothwell looking shocked and pictured Priya Jaswal and Ethan Ellis in the villa.

Love Island series 13 stars reportedly lined up for All Stars

Love Island

Ariana Grande gets matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

Ariana Grande gets new matching tattoo with boyfriend Ricky Álvarez

News