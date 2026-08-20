Noah Kahan 'Last of the Bugs Tour' at Wembley Stadium — How to get tickets

Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs Tour - How to get tickets. Picture: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

By Capital FM

All the details on how to get tickets to Noah Kahan's Wembley show in July 2027.

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Noah Kahan has just announced a huge UK date for his new 'The Last of the Bugs Tour'. The beloved American singer-songwriter has revealed that he will be performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium in 2027.

Noah has been busy touring the the world on The Great Divide Tour this year, which is set to come to an end in Paris in December. But it's not over yet...

Here are all the details on how, when and where to get tickets to The Last of the Bugs Tour 2027 show at Wembley.

Noah Kahan The Last of the Bugs World Tour. Picture: Republic Records

When is Noah Kahan performing at Wembley?

Noah has announced he will be performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Friday July 23rd 2027.

How to get tickets to Noah Kahan's Wembley show:

Tickets go on sale on Friday August 28th at 10AM and you can get tickets HERE.

Noah Kahan is set to perform at Wembley Stadium in July 2027. Picture: Patrick McCormack