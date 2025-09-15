Lewis Capaldi announces tour dates and festivals for 2026 - all the info

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour again in 2026. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi's just announced his biggest tour yet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi is embarking on his biggest tour to date, performing at venues and festivals across the country in summer 2026.

Sharing the news with fans, he wrote on Instagram: "so surreal to be announcing the biggest tour i’ve ever done! means more than you know and i can’t wait to see some of you out and about next year!!"

As he continues making his way around the UK on his comeback tour, Lewis has announced his plans for next year – and we've got all the details below on dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest tour yet. Picture: PH

Lewis Capaldi 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates and festivals

Fri 26 Jun 2026, Limerick Thomond Park, Ireland

Sun 28 Jun 2026 Powderham Castle, Exeter

Tue 30 Jun 2026 Blackweir Park, Cardiff

Sat 4 Jul 2026 Roundhay Park, Leeds

Sat 11 Jul 2026 BST Hyde Park, London

Thu 20 Aug 2026 Vital Festival, Belfast

Sat 22 Aug 2026 Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi's 2026 tour

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2026 tour go on sale on Friday 19th September at 9am – get them here.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.