Lewis Capaldi announces tour dates and festivals for 2026 - all the info
15 September 2025, 13:02 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 13:36
Lewis Capaldi's just announced his biggest tour yet.
Listen to this article
Lewis Capaldi is embarking on his biggest tour to date, performing at venues and festivals across the country in summer 2026.
Sharing the news with fans, he wrote on Instagram: "so surreal to be announcing the biggest tour i’ve ever done! means more than you know and i can’t wait to see some of you out and about next year!!"
As he continues making his way around the UK on his comeback tour, Lewis has announced his plans for next year – and we've got all the details below on dates, venues and how to get tickets.
Lewis Capaldi 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates and festivals
- Fri 26 Jun 2026, Limerick Thomond Park, Ireland
- Sun 28 Jun 2026 Powderham Castle, Exeter
- Tue 30 Jun 2026 Blackweir Park, Cardiff
- Sat 4 Jul 2026 Roundhay Park, Leeds
- Sat 11 Jul 2026 BST Hyde Park, London
- Thu 20 Aug 2026 Vital Festival, Belfast
- Sat 22 Aug 2026 Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi's 2026 tour
Tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2026 tour go on sale on Friday 19th September at 9am – get them here.
Read more music news here:
- Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner - How to get tickets
- How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026
- Jade explains surprising hidden meaning behind 'Glitch' lyrics
- Are Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics about Jesy Nelson? Here's what Jade's said about the song
- All of Jessie J's new UK tour dates as she cancels US tour due to second surgery
- The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more