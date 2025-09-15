Lewis Capaldi announces tour dates and festivals for 2026 - all the info

15 September 2025, 13:02 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 13:36

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour again in 2026
Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour again in 2026. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi's just announced his biggest tour yet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi is embarking on his biggest tour to date, performing at venues and festivals across the country in summer 2026.

Sharing the news with fans, he wrote on Instagram: "so surreal to be announcing the biggest tour i’ve ever done! means more than you know and i can’t wait to see some of you out and about next year!!"

As he continues making his way around the UK on his comeback tour, Lewis has announced his plans for next year – and we've got all the details below on dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest tour yet
Lewis Capaldi has announced his biggest tour yet. Picture: PH

Lewis Capaldi 2026 UK & Ireland tour dates and festivals

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi's 2026 tour

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi's 2026 tour go on sale on Friday 19th September at 9am – get them here.

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

