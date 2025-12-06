Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed. Picture: Capital FM

By Capital FM

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 start and when does it finish? Here are all the set times.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

*Mariah Carey voice* It's tiiiiiiiiiiiiime! Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back again for another year, with an incredible lineup ready to kick off your festive season at the UK's biggest Christmas party!

The star-studded 2025 lineup features some of the biggest names in music, including Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Anne-Marie, Sonny Fodera, Leigh-Anne and so! many! more! (Including Capital Buzz Artist Alessi Rose!)

But what time does it start, what time does it finish and, most importantly, what time are each of the artists on stage?

If you're watching from home, you can watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (for free!) on Global Player, the official Capital app.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up – Night One. Picture: Capital

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball start?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard officially starts at 6:10PM GMT, with Capital Weekender's Kem Cetinay taking to the stage to kick off the party at 5:55PM.

Anne-Marie will open the show on Saturday 6th December so make sure you're in your seats, or locked in to the livestream if you're watching from home.

What time does Capital's Jingle Bell Ball finish?

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard wraps up at approximately 10:30PM GMT on Saturday.

Ed Sheeran returns to the Capital Jingle Bell Ball stage [pictured here in 2021]. Picture: Alamy

What are the set times for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Below are the set times of all the artists for Saturday 6th December, based on the official #CapitalJBB running order.

If you're watching on the livestream at home, you will be on slight delay. The set times listed below will be earlier than what you see on the livestream.

We will update the set time list below as soon as the first artist takes to the stage.

Anne-Marie: 6:20 PM

Moliy: 6:50 PM

Mimi Webb: 6:58 PM

Leigh-Anne: 7:27 PM

Sonny Fodera: 7:50 PM

Alessi Rose: TBC

Rizzle Kicks: TBC

RAYE: TBC

Ed Sheeran: TBC

Bookmark this page and check back at 6PM for all the updates, when the UK's biggest Christmas party officially kicks off!

We'll also be updating this page for Night Two's Ballers so check back tomorrow at the same time to find out when your faves take to the stage.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up – Night Two. Picture: Capital

