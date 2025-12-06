Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

All the songs performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025, including the full set lists from RAYE, Ed Sheeran and more.

Want to know every song every artist performed at Capital's Jingle Ball with Barclaycard 2025? Look no further, we've got you covered.

Every December, Capital's Jingle Bell Ball brings together the most exciting names in music to take part in the UK's biggest Christmas party and this year is no exception.

On Saturday 6th December, the likes of Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Anne-Marie, Sonny Fodera, Leigh-Anne and Capital Buzz Artist Alessi Rose will take to the stage to perform their hits.

Then, on Sunday 7th December, we'll have Kylie Minogue, Louis Tomlinson, Tinie Tempah and soooo many more putting on a show especially for us. Come back tomorrow to see what songs they decide to play!

Scroll down to see all the setlists from our 2025 Jingle Bell Ball artists – we'll update this article after each set.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball setlist - Saturday 6th December

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up – Night One. Picture: Capital

Anne-Marie Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Anne-Marie sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'2002' 'DEPRESSED' 'Rockabye' 'Ciao Adios' 'Merry Xmas Everybody' 'Psycho' 'Friends'

Moliy Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Moliy sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'Jingle Bell Rock' 'Shake It To The Max'

Mimi Webb Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Mimi Webb sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'House On Fire' 'Good Without' 'Narcissist' 'Red Flags' '24/5'

Leigh-Anne Jingle Bell Ball setlist

What songs did Leigh-Anne sing at the Jingle Bell Ball?

'My Love

'Been A Minute'

'Sweet Melody/Touch/Power' (Little Mix Medley)

'Dead And Gone'

'Don't Say Love'

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up – Night Two. Picture: Capital

