Sam Smith brought joy to The O2
Sam Smith brought joy to The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

Sam Smith utterly wowed the crowds at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with a performance we won't be forgetting anytime soon!

Sam Smith is certainly no stranger to the Jingle Bell Ball, and on Saturday 10th December they made an explosive return to the UK's biggest Christmas party.

The 30-year-old pop sensation brought their unparalleled vocals to The O2 and delivered hit after hit, showing off why this is their fifth appearance at the #CapitalJBB – we just can't get enough!

From 'Stay With Me' to 'Dancing With A Stranger', Sam treated the 16,000-strong crowd to a good time and of course, they delivered a jaw-dropping performance of their Number 1 tune 'Unholy'.

Check out Sam Smith's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Sam's set was the definition of unmissable, check out all the videos below of the hitmaker's #CapitalJBB return.

Sam Smith dazzled on the #CapitalJBB red carpet
Sam Smith dazzled on the #CapitalJBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

WATCH: Sam Smith belts out 'Stay With Me' on their Jingle Bell Ball return

Sam treated us all when they opened their immaculate set with none other than their 2014 smash hit, 'Stay With Me'.

The singer-songwriter first appeared at Ball back in 2013 (wow, time really does fly) and made their return in 2022 in a big way. They wowed with their undeniably powerful vocals with tracks 'I'm Not The Only One', 'Promises', 'How Do You Sleep', 'Dancing With A Stranger' and 'Latch'.

And if that wasn't enough, they got us all on that festive vibe with a wintery cover – aren't we lucky! Sam performed a heartfelt rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and we're already considering it our favourite present this year.

Sam stunned in their stage ensemble
Sam stunned in their stage ensemble. Picture: Shutterstock

Sam sure knows how to sing but they know how to dress to the nines too! They stepped out on the #CapitalJBB red carpet in a long suave coat complete with a fur trim.

They upped the ante for their stage look when they unveiled an utterly sparkly number – we can't stop thinking about it!

