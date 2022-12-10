Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Sam Smith Brings Us Festive Feels With This Sequin Number

10 December 2022, 21:21 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 23:44

Sam Smith is the ultimate fashion icon at Capital's JBB
Sam Smith is the ultimate fashion icon at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sam Smith was a dream on the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Sam Smith dazzled on the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard!

When on the red carpet, the pop icon sported a black longline coat letting just the bottom of their sequined jumpsuit show.

Once on stage, they revealed the sparkly pantsuit in all its glory. With its plunging neckline, the silver suit lit up the stage.

The ‘Unholy’ singer rounded off the outfit with a diamond necklace and mismatched earrings - with a single pearl falling from their left ear.

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Sam Smith's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Sam Smith's jumpsuit dazzled us all at Capital's JBB
Sam Smith's jumpsuit dazzled us all at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Their necklace sat just above an adorable anchor tattooed on their next.

Square-toed patent boots were Sam’s shoe of choice to guide them from the JBB red carpet to the stage.

Sam dropped the coat as they performed ‘How Do You Sleep?’, grooving across The O2.

Proving that Jingle Bell Ball is the UK’s biggest Christmas party, Sam stunned the audience with a cheeky Christmas number.

Sam Smith was the ultimate fashionista on stage
Sam Smith was the ultimate fashionista on stage. Picture: Shutterstock
Kim Petras and Sam Smith at JBB
Kim Petras and Sam Smith at JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Their jumpsuit twinkled as they performed a flawless rendition of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

They didn’t just kill the fashion game, Sam smashed their set proving just how ‘Unholy’ they are by bringing Kim Petras on stage to wow the audience as a duo!

This isn’t Sam’s first rodeo, he has graced the Jingle Bell Ball before but tonight he brought some added Christmas magic.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

