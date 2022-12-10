Sam Smith Gives Fans A 'Christmas Surprise' With Kim Petras At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

10 December 2022, 22:33 | Updated: 10 December 2022, 23:26

Sam Smith surprised fans at Jingle Bell Ball by bringing Kim Petras onto stage
Sam Smith surprised fans at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball by bringing Kim Petras onto stage. Picture: Shutterstock

By Fran Way

Sam Smith surprised everyone at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard by bringing Kim Petras out as a Christmas treat.

Sam Smith gave fans at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball a ‘Christmas surprise’ bringing out no other than Kim Petras to sing with.

The ‘I’m Not The Only One’ singer did a set of eight songs including bangers ‘Dancing With A Stranger, ‘Latch’ and ‘Stay With Me’.

But it was during the last song 'Unholy' that they stole the show.

Sam and Kim both shared the hit single back in September becoming the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collab.

Tonight, the pair proved just how ‘unholy’ they are by singing the hit to the adoring fans together on stage at the UK’s biggest Christmas party.

How To Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022

Check out Sam Smith's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Sam Smith looked amazing on stage in a dazzling silver jumpsuit
Sam Smith looked amazing on stage in a dazzling silver jumpsuit. Picture: Shutterstock
Kim Petras and Sam Smith on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Kim Petras and Sam Smith on stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Introducing Kim during their last song, Sam, who was dazzling in a plunging silver jumpsuit said: “London, I have a Christmas surprise for you! Can you make some noise right now for the incredible Kim Petra.”

Kim looked amazing as she walked out onto the stage in a pink velour tracksuit top with a matching mini skirt and sparkly slouch boots. She also walked on carrying a hot pink CD player straight from the 00’s. Iconic!

Kim and Sam play a game backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Kim and Sam play a game backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

The pair, who are obviously best friends, sang and danced with each other in wholesome scenes on stage.

Earlier Sam told Kim during a game backstage: "Thanks for changing my life."

Awh, these two!

