All The Moments You Might Have Missed From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

All the moments big and small from the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Savannah Roberts

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard was jam-packed with everything from stellar performances, backstage fun and festive vibes – take a look at the moments you might have missed.

It's safe to say that a lot happened at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022, but don't fret if you didn't catch all the action!

The Ball kicked off on Saturday December 10th, starting two days of festive fun with some of the world's biggest pop stars at The O2.

From on-stage highlights, you'll be re-watching all Christmas, to behind-the-scenes moments that will give you a magical peek behind the curtain, read on to get the full download on the unmissable scenes from the #CapitalJBB...

On Saturday likes of Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Mimi Webb delivered mesmerising performances and the fun continued on Sunday with Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Aitch and more!

Read on to find out everything that went down at the Jingle Bell Ball...

Sam Smith filled The O2 with magic during their charming Christmas cover Sam Smith was certainly no stranger to the #CapitalJBB as they made third fifth appearance at the UK's biggest Christmas party. They brought hits new and old to The O2 but got everyone on that festive feeling when they performed 'Have A Merry Little Christmas' during their set – those vocals are unmatched! Mimi Webb brought the thawed the frost with mega-hit 'House On Fire' Mimi Webb took to the stage on Saturday. Picture: Shutterstock Mimi Webb made her Jingle Bell Ball debut in 2021 and what better way to round out another successful year for the songstress than performing again? The pop star sang hits like 'House on Fire', 'Good Without', '24/5', and we were utterly treated when she performed her latest single to date, 'Ghost of You'! What an unforgettable return. And if that was enough, she slayed her Ball looks too... Dua Lipa responded to Sam Smith's request to collaborate Dua responded to Stormzy's Christmas wish. Picture: Shutterstock Ahead of her awe-inspiring opening set, Dua Lipa spoke to Capital's very own Roman Kemp and it looks like a collab could be in the works thanks to their chat! Stormzy swung by the Capital studio a few weeks before the Ball and revealed that he would love to work with the 'New Rules' songstress. Roman played the clip and Dua responded to the rapper saying: “I’ve always wanted to make music with Dua." Stormzy is a big Dua fan. Picture: Getty The songstress was game and had the best reaction: “I flew in this morning and the whole flight I was listening to Stormzy’s album. Look like these two Ballers might be joining musical forces in future because Dua said: "“Lets f****ing do it!” Aitch took a moment to dedicate to his sister mid-performance and it was adorable Aitch might have been performing to 16,000 Ballers at the UK's biggest Christmas party, but he didn't let that stop him from giving his little sister a shoutout! During his song 'My G', which was written about his 12-year-old sibling Gracie, he dedicated the performance to her and it's safe to say he melted all of our hearts in the process. He said to The O2: "Big shoutout to Gracie, Gracie’s in the crowd tonight somewhere, I don’t know where she is. “She’s mad at me because she couldn’t come on stage this time, I’m sorry G," he said – aw! Aitch gave his sister a sweet moment during his set. Picture: Shutterstock Lewis Capaldi gave Roman Kemp a massage before heading on stage Roman and Lewis hung out before the show. Picture: Global Ahead of making his debut at #CapitalJBB, Lewis helped Roman Kemp unwind with a backstage massage. The pair discussed the headliners that the Scottish star was excited to see perform and even went on to dish on how they celebrate Christmas at the Capaldi household - you know, your standard masseuse chat! Lewis wowed the #CapitalJBB crowd. Picture: Shutterstock Dua Lipa brought sophistication to the red carpet with this svelte number Dua Lipa served in an all black ensemble. Picture: Getty We were all utterly blown away by Dua Lipa's set on Sunday night of the Jingle Bell Ball, but her bops weren't the only gifts she had in store for us. All jaws were on the floor when Dua stepped out on the #CapitalJBB red carpet looking drop-dead gorgeous ahead of her performance! This sleek number will be on our minds for a while. Sigala treated the #CapitalJBB audience to a surprise song with Sam Ryder Sam Ryder stepped out on the Jingle Bell Ball stage to join Sigala for their hit tune 'Living Without You' and the 16,000-strong crowd went wild, the cheersere w something out of this world! Sam's vocals rang out around The O2 with the collaboration we won't be forgetting anytime soon, what a debut. Sam Ryder Sigala joined forces. Picture: Shutterstock Mimi Webb serveed 1990s realness with an unforgettable pink babydoll dress Mimi slayed with her red carpet lewk. Picture: Getty We couldn't help but notice that Mimi was giving Ariana Grande circa 2018 with this jaw-dropping baby pink cocktail dress! Can we just give a moment to those strappy platform heels too? Dua Lipa gets ready to open the Jingle Bell Ball in the best way possible Dua Lipa just moments before she stepped out on stage. Picture: Global Dua's set was packed with bop after bop. Picture: Shutterstock Dua Lipa kicked off the Jingle Bell Ball and it's safe to say everyone at The O2 was going crazy as she brought out 7 global hits – you can't really beat that! The pop sensation started the festivities in the most explosive way so we know you didn't miss this moment, but take a look at Dua getting zen just moments before she made her third-ever #CapitalJBB performance George Ezra delivered one of the biggest hits of 2022 at the Ball to a roaring crowd In one of the last events of the year, George Ezra sang his biggest tune of the year! 'Green Green Grass' dominated 2022, so naturally fans were elated to hear the bop live at The O2 during the Jingle Bell Ball. George was all smiles as he sang out the Official Big Top 40 Number 1 tune with his band – what a moment!

