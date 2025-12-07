Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

On Air Now
7 December 2025, 15:05 | Updated: 7 December 2025, 16:49
All the updates from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard day 2 is officially here after an incredible first night in the O2 arena.
Kicking things off on Saturday was a star-studded line-up including the likes of Anne-Marie, RAYE and Ed Sheeran. Not to mention, artists like MOLIY and Alessi Rose made their Jingle Bell Ball debuts. Now, we've got an incredible selection of superstars including Louis Tominson, Alex Warren and Kylie Minogue taking the stage today.
To make sure you don't miss out on all the fun, we're here to let you know every single thing that happened. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage happenings, here's your full play-by-play of 2025's Jingle Bell Ball.
Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball for the full weekend.
Scroll down to see exactly what happened yesterday and what happens today as and when it happens!
Before becoming a viral superstar, Cat Burns actually worked as bar staff at the Jingle Bell Ball. To celebrate her journey, Jimmy gave Cat her very own VIP bar experience.
Fresh off of her incredible run on The Traitors, Cats is here to treat the JBB audience to her incredible live vocals.
Will chat's with rising star and club queen Rose Gray ahead of her JBB debut as Sunday's Capital Buzz Artist.
Catch all of Lydia's backstage moments on Capital's socials.
You won't want to miss his hit-packed opening set!
Make sure to head on over to Global Player to catch up on all the iconic moments you missed from Saturday including RAYE performing with her sisters Absolutely and Amma in an arena for the first time!
We don't need a camera to capture this moment, we'll remember how Ed sang tonight for all our lives.
A very special edition of The Bong Game!
There's no duo quite like Jordan and Harley and the arena couldn't get enough of them.
Not an empty seat in sight!