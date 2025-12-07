Live

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

7 December 2025, 15:05 | Updated: 7 December 2025, 16:49

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard
Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital
Capital FM

By Capital FM

All the updates from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard day 2 is officially here after an incredible first night in the O2 arena.

Kicking things off on Saturday was a star-studded line-up including the likes of Anne-Marie, RAYE and Ed Sheeran. Not to mention, artists like MOLIY and Alessi Rose made their Jingle Bell Ball debuts. Now, we've got an incredible selection of superstars including Louis Tominson, Alex Warren and Kylie Minogue taking the stage today.

To make sure you don't miss out on all the fun, we're here to let you know every single thing that happened. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage happenings, here's your full play-by-play of 2025's Jingle Bell Ball.

Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball for the full weekend.

Scroll down to see exactly what happened yesterday and what happens today as and when it happens!

This may be Cat's first time performing but it's not her first time working the Ball

Before becoming a viral superstar, Cat Burns actually worked as bar staff at the Jingle Bell Ball. To celebrate her journey, Jimmy gave Cat her very own VIP bar experience. 

Sam Prance

Our hearts burn for Cat on the carpet

Fresh off of her incredible run on The Traitors, Cats is here to treat the JBB audience to her incredible live vocals.

Sam Prance

Everybody give a big Jingle Bell Ball welcome to Rose Gray

Will chat's with rising star and club queen Rose Gray ahead of her JBB debut as Sunday's Capital Buzz Artist.

Sam Prance

Another day, another Lydia Rodford carpet slay

Catch all of Lydia's backstage moments on Capital's socials.

Sam Prance

Tine Tempah returns for his first Ball in over a decade

You won't want to miss his hit-packed opening set!

Sam Prance

Day 2 of the Jingle Bell Ball is officially here!

Make sure to head on over to Global Player to catch up on all the iconic moments you missed from Saturday including RAYE performing with her sisters Absolutely and Amma in an arena for the first time!

Sam Prance

Ed Sheeran proves why he is one of the most successful artists of all time

We don't need a camera to capture this moment, we'll remember how Ed sang tonight for all our lives.

Sam Prance

Never a dull moment on the JBB stage

A very special edition of The Bong Game!

Sam Prance

Everyone did the hump for Rizzle Kicks

There's no duo quite like Jordan and Harley and the arena couldn't get enough of them.

Sam Prance

This is what a sold out crowd looks like

 Not an empty seat in sight!

Sam Prance

Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here:

Catch all the #CapitalJBB highlights on Global Player!

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Win a VIP JBB artist goody bag

Win a Jingle Bell Ball 2025 VIP gift bag!

Louis Tomlinson Capital's Jingle Bell Ball promo image and pictured performing in Portugal 2025.

Every song in Louis Tomlinson’s first solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball setlist

News

Raye was joined by her sisters Absolutely and Amma at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

RAYE's sisters join her on stage in emotional moment at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

News

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Leigh-Anne performed her second solo Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne slays her record-breaking #CapitalJBB performance with flawless Little Mix medley

News

Hot On Capital

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2, London

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV

News

Dove Cameron opens up about losing her dream role as Glinda in Wicked

Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda

TV & Film

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

TV & Film

Here's who's favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2025

Who's favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2025? Latest odds revealed

TV & Film

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree Osbourne announced they're expecting their second child

I'm A Celeb's Jack Osbourne shares wholesome family update after leaving the jungle

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after a Chiefs game and pictured at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Real reason why Taylor Swift is never seen at Chiefs games

News

A look at all the best bits if Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Every unforgettable moment from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 night one

News

Here's a list of everyone who's left the jungle so far

Who's been voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2025 so far?

TV & Film

Ruby Wax pictured leaving the I'm A Celeb jungle and Aitch holding his hand on Shona's shoulder.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax reveals truth of Shona and Aitch 'romance'

TV & Film

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Sian Welby pictured at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet.

Sian Welby stuns on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2025

News

All the best looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet night one

All the stunning looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet night one

News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proposal image and them smiling on an ice rink together.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date theory explained

News

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

Do Scott and Kip end up together in Heated Rivalry? Here's what happens in the books

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K. age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor Robbie G.K.'s age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

TV & Film

Ruby pictured walking across the bridge in exit and sat next to Angry Ginge in the jungle.

I'm A Celeb's Ruby Wax exposes Angry Ginge's worst habit

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb fans are wondering if Aitch is vegetarian

Who's vegetarian on I'm A Celebrity 2025? Viewers confused after Angry Ginge's kitchen mistake

TV & Film

Heated Rivalry's actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud's age, height, past roles, where he's from and more

TV & Film

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will Demi Lovato be in Camp Rock 3? Release date, cast, plot and trailer

TV & Film