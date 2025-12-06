Live

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

By Capital FM

All the updates from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard is now in session and it's already shaping up to be one of our best yet.

Kicking things off on Saturday is a star-studded line-up including the likes of Anne-Marie, RAYE and Ed Sheeran. Not to mention, artists like MOLIY and Alessi Rose are making their Jingle Bell Ball debuts. On top of that, we've got the likes of Louis Tominson, Alex Warren and Kylie Minogue taking the stage on Sunday.

To make sure you don't miss out on all the fun, we're here to let you know every single thing that happened. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage happenings, here's your full play-by-play of 2025's Jingle Bell Ball.

Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Scroll down to see exactly what happened!

6m ago 19:46 MOLIY takes to the JBB stage for the first time The whole of the O2 was shaking it to the max to MOLIY. Sam Prance 7m ago 19:44 Mimi Webb bring the vocals with a perfect setlist From 'Good Without' to '24/5', every song slapped. g Sam Prance 26m ago 19:25 Jordan, Chris and Sian show off everyone's JBB snaps No one dresses better than our JBB audience. Sam Prance 48m ago 19:04 Rizzle Kicks and Grime Gran make the perfect family portrait To find out if Grime Gran is down with the trumpets, head on over to Global Player. Sam Prance 1h ago 18:40 No one is depressed when Anne-Marie is on stage Opening the ball with a hit-packed set is the one and only Anne-Marie. Sam Prance 1h ago 18:38 Will presents Mimi with her very own YouTube plaque Mimi Webb just hit a new YouTube milestone and Will Manning was on hand to honour the occasion. Sam Prance 1h ago 18:19 Kem Cetinay has all of the O2 on their feet Is everyone ready for the biggest event of the holiday season to begin? Sam Prance 1h ago 18:15 Jordan, Chris and Sian are ready to take to the stage Name a more iconic trio...I'll wait! Sam Prance 1h ago 18:04 Our hearts are on fire for Mimi Webb's JBB carpet look Now, that's what I call a popstar! Sam Prance 1h ago 18:02 Leigh-Anne is crowned queen of the Jingle Bell Ball In honour of her record-breaking Jingle Bell Ball appearance, Jimmy awarded Leigh-Anne with a tiara and giant bauble to celebrate. Sam Prance

