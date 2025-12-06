Live
Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard
6 December 2025, 19:50
All the updates from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - on stage and backstage - as and when they happen.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 with Barclaycard is now in session and it's already shaping up to be one of our best yet.
Kicking things off on Saturday is a star-studded line-up including the likes of Anne-Marie, RAYE and Ed Sheeran. Not to mention, artists like MOLIY and Alessi Rose are making their Jingle Bell Ball debuts. On top of that, we've got the likes of Louis Tominson, Alex Warren and Kylie Minogue taking the stage on Sunday.
To make sure you don't miss out on all the fun, we're here to let you know every single thing that happened. From unmatched live vocals to hilarious backstage happenings, here's your full play-by-play of 2025's Jingle Bell Ball.
Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.
Scroll down to see exactly what happened!
MOLIY takes to the JBB stage for the first time
The whole of the O2 was shaking it to the max to MOLIY.
Mimi Webb bring the vocals with a perfect setlist
From 'Good Without' to '24/5', every song slapped.
g
Jordan, Chris and Sian show off everyone's JBB snaps
No one dresses better than our JBB audience.
Rizzle Kicks and Grime Gran make the perfect family portrait
To find out if Grime Gran is down with the trumpets, head on over to Global Player.
No one is depressed when Anne-Marie is on stage
Opening the ball with a hit-packed set is the one and only Anne-Marie.
Will presents Mimi with her very own YouTube plaque
Mimi Webb just hit a new YouTube milestone and Will Manning was on hand to honour the occasion.
Kem Cetinay has all of the O2 on their feet
Is everyone ready for the biggest event of the holiday season to begin?
Jordan, Chris and Sian are ready to take to the stage
Name a more iconic trio...I'll wait!
Our hearts are on fire for Mimi Webb's JBB carpet look
Now, that's what I call a popstar!
Leigh-Anne is crowned queen of the Jingle Bell Ball
In honour of her record-breaking Jingle Bell Ball appearance, Jimmy awarded Leigh-Anne with a tiara and giant bauble to celebrate.
Read more about Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball here:
- When is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV? Here's when it airs on ITV
- All the stunning looks on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet night one
- Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up
- How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025