How to get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

All you need to know about getting tickets to the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here’s how to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 and when they go on sale.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 returns for two unforgettable nights on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th December with another massive line-up you don’t want to miss.

We’ll be announcing who is performing at our iconic festive show this week on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th November live on Capital Breakfast from 7am. Set your alarms!

In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about getting tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

To get tickets to the UK’s biggest Christmas party, make sure you’ve downloaded Global Player, the official Capital app. Capital listeners logged in to Global Player with a Global iD will get exclusive presale access from 9am on Thursday 6th November.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8th November at 9am.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.