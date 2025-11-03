Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

JBB25: FAQs. Picture: Global

When is this year's show? Who's on the Jingle Bell Ball line-up? How do I get tickets? We've got all of your questions sorted right here!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Q. When and where is this year's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th December 2025 at The O2, London.

Q: Who is on the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up this year?

We’re announcing who’s performing at this year’s Jingle Bell Ball on Capital Breakfast on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th November – make sure you’re listening to find out.

Q: What time does the show start?

Doors will open at 4.30PM, the shows will start at 6:00PM and finish at approximately 10PM.

Q: How can I find out more about accessibility at The O2?

The O2 is fully accessible. Customers with specific requirements/access queries should contact The O2 directly.

Accessible bookings can be purchased online through the ticketing system or by calling 020 8463 3359.

Please note that all accessible bookings at The O2 require a valid Nimbus Access Card. You can sign up to the Nimbus Access card scheme by visiting The O2’s Nimbus Access Card Registration page.

If you have any questions about purchasing accessible tickets for events at The O2, you can find answers to all of your questions by visiting.The O2's Help Centre

Q: Are there age restrictions in place for attending?

For The O2, Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, apart from the Jingle Zones which are standing areas. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. If you look under 25, you will be asked for ID to purchase alcohol.

Q: Are there any rules around COVID?

More details can be found at:

https://www.theo2.co.uk/events/keeping-you-safe-at-events-covid-pass

Q: Can I bring a bag with me?

You are permitted to bring 1 small bag per person. Maximum size 35cm x 40 cm x 19cm, which is A4 size.

If you have to bring a large bag with you, you can leave it at the bag storage facility just outside the main entrance to The O2 at a cost of £10 per bag. All bags will be searched and screened before being accepted into the bag storage facility.

Bag storage closes 30 minutes after the end of the event. They won’t hold your items overnight, so you must pick them up before the facility closes.

Q: How do I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball go on sale Friday 7th November, on Global Player. Presales open on Thursday 6th November at 9am.

Q: What sort of tickets are they?

The O2 now operates a mobile ticketing system, so the only tickets are mobile tickets that will live on your phone via the AXS app. It means there are no paper tickets and you will need to download the AXS app once you have purchased your tickets. You will receive instructions from AXS on how to download the tickets to your app.

Q: When will my tickets arrive?

Tickets will be available to download to your AXS app no later than 14 days before the event. The email from AXS.com will confirm once the tickets have been released to your account, ready to be downloaded.

Q: What happens if I don’t have a smart phone?

You will need to go to the Box Office. You should bring the credit/debit card you used to make the booking, photo ID (driving licence or passport) and your confirmation of purchase email. All members of the booking will need to be with the ticket purchaser. The name on your photo ID must match the name on the credit/debit card used for the ticket purchase, otherwise you will be refused entry to the event.

Q: Is there a presale for tickets?

Yes! Presales open on Thursday 6th November at 9am.

Q: How many tickets can I buy?

The ticket limit is 6 tickets per person and per credit card.

Q: Can I transfer or sell my ticket?

The only way you can do this is through AXS Official Resale. For more information, please see their FAQs here.

Tickets can only be purchased from AXS or their official resale site (AXS Official Resale), which provides fans who are no longer able to attend the event with the option of reselling their tickets to other fans. No other ticket agents are authorised to sell tickets. Tickets purchased from other agents (such as Viagogo or StubHub) will be invalid and you will denied entry to the event.

Q: What's this year's hashtag?

Follow all the action, and send us your selfies, using #CapitalJBB on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Q: Can I get something to eat and drink at The O2?

Of course! For details on the bars and restaurants at The O2 check out the details on the official site. Food and drink bought from out the venue is not permitted inside the arena bowl.

Q: Can I take my camera along?

The O2 states in its terms and conditions that "the use of unauthorised cameras, video or sound recording equipment is prohibited and such items may be confiscated". We think you'll be fine to take along your personal camera or camera phone, but professional camera equipment will not be allowed into the venue. If in doubt, contact The O2 directly.

Long story short: Your phone is fine, but leave the big camera with the massive lens at home.

Q: Can I bring signs along to declare my love for ______?

Erm, YES! We LOVE seeing how creative you can get with your props! Just try not to block the view of whoever's sat around you - they wanna see your fave too, not the back of your sign!

Q: How can I watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

You can watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live on Global Player, the official Capital app, and on YouTube.

Q: Can I watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on TV?

You'll be able to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard's best bits on ITV, ITV1 and ITVX and STV and STV Player later in December.

Q: What security measures are in place at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

We and The O2 take the safety and security of all our fans and visitors very seriously. If you’re coming to the arena, please ensure you arrive in plenty of time to pass through their enhanced security checks.

The O2's security and guest relations team are there for your safety. Please cooperate fully with all security checks and support these vital members of their team as they carry out important work to keep us all safe and sound.

For more information on security at The O2 please go here.

Q: How do I get to, and get home, from the venue?

For up-to-the-minute travel information on getting to the Jingle Bell Ball check out Capital's Travel and Traffic updates.

The easiest way to get to The O2 is via London Underground. North Greenwich station (Zone 2 and Zone 3, Jubilee Line) is located a short walk from the main entrance. Trains from Stratford and Central London serve the station every few minutes.

On the Saturday, Tubes run a 24-hour service, roughly every 10 minutes.

On the Sunday, the last train to depart from North Greenwich to Central London is at 23:45 and the last train to Stratford is at 00:16

Thames Clippers serve North Greenwich Pier, for access to The O2 via the River Thames. Get more info at www.thamesclippers.com

Car parking must be booked in advance at www.theo2.co.uk