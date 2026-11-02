Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2026: Frequently Asked Questions

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026 FAQs. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

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Q: How do I get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball go on sale Friday 6th November, on Global Player.

Capital Plus and Radio Plus subscribers and Barclaycard holders will have early access to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 when pre-sale opens on Thursday 5th November from 9am.

Q: What’s changed from last year?

We’ve recently launched our new subscription service, Plus, which gives subscribers priority access to our events.

Q: How do I sign up to Capital or Radio Plus?

To sign up for Capital Plus or Radio Plus, our subscription service, which brings you your favourite shows without the ad breaks, you just need to head to Global Player.

Q: How much does it cost?

New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages.

After your free trial, the Capital Plus subscription starts at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and includes Capital, Capital Dance, Capital Xtra, Capital Xtra Reloaded, Capital Chill and Capital Anthems. A Radio Plus subscription starts at £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year, and includes ad-free Live, Replay and Catch Up across Global’s UK music radio stations, plus ad-free Catch Up from LBC and LBC News.

Q What if I’m signed up to another subscription bundle from Global?

You need to be subscribed to either Capital Plus or the Radio Plus bundle to receive early access to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

Q: What happens once I sign-up to Capital Plus?

After you’ve become a Capital Plus subscriber, you’ll be sent a Welcome email and ahead of the pre-sale you’ll be sent a link to the ticket page.

If you subscribe on the day of the Capital Plus Pre-Sale, you’ll receive an email with the link to purchase tickets after you’ve signed up.

Q. When and where is this year's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Saturday 5th & Sunday 6th December 2026 at The O2, London.

Q: Who is on Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard line-up this year? *

We’re announcing who’s performing at this year’s Jingle Bell Ball on Capital Breakfast on Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th November – make sure you’re listening to find out.

Q: What time does the show start?

Doors will open at 4.30PM, the shows will start at 6:00PM and finish at approximately 10PM.

Q: How can I find out more about accessibility at The O2?

The O2 is fully accessible. Customers with specific requirements/access queries should contact The O2 directly.

Accessible bookings can be purchased online through the ticketing system or by calling 020 8463 3359.

Please note that all accessible bookings at The O2 require a valid Nimbus Access Card. You can sign up to the Nimbus Access card scheme by visiting The O2’s Nimbus Access Card Registration page.

If you have any questions about purchasing accessible tickets for events at The O2, you can find answers to all of your questions by visiting The O2's Help Centre

Q: Are there age restrictions in place for attending?

For The O2, Children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over, apart from the Jingle Zones which are standing areas where under 16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. If you look under 25, you will be asked for ID to purchase alcohol.

Q: Can I bring a bag with me?

You are permitted to bring 1 small bag per person. Maximum size 35cm x 40 cm x 19cm, which is A4 size.

If you have to bring a large bag with you, you can leave it at the bag storage facility just outside the main entrance to The O2 at a cost of £10 per bag. All bags will be searched and screened before being accepted into the bag storage facility.

Bag storage closes 30 minutes after the end of the event. They won’t hold your items overnight, so you must pick them up before the facility closes.

Q: What sort of tickets are they?

The O2 now operates a mobile ticketing system, so the only tickets are mobile tickets that will live on your phone via the AXS app. It means there are no paper tickets and you will need to download the AXS app once you have purchased your tickets. You will receive instructions from AXS on how to download the tickets to your app.

Q: When will my tickets arrive?

Tickets will be available to download to your AXS app no later than 14 days before the event. The email from AXS.com will confirm once the tickets have been released to your account, ready to be downloaded.

Q: What happens if I don’t have a smart phone?

You will need to go to the Box Office. You should bring the credit/debit card you used to make the booking, photo ID (driving licence or passport) and your confirmation of purchase email. All members of the booking will need to be with the ticket purchaser. The name on your photo ID must match the name on the credit/debit card used for the ticket purchase, otherwise you will be refused entry to the event.

Q: Is there a pre-sale for tickets?

Capital Plus and Radio Plus subscribers and Barclaycard holders will have early access to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 when pre-sale opens at 9am on Thursday 5th November.

Q: How many tickets can I buy?

The ticket limit is 6 tickets per person and per credit card.

Q: Can I transfer or sell my ticket?

The only way you can do this is through AXS Official Resale. For more information, please see their FAQs here.

Tickets can only be purchased from AXS or their official resale site (AXS Official Resale), which provides fans who are no longer able to attend the event with the option of reselling their tickets to other fans. No other ticket agents are authorised to sell tickets. Tickets purchased from other agents (such as Viagogo or StubHub) will be invalid and you will denied entry to the event.

Q: What's this year's hashtag?

Follow all the action, and send us your selfies, using #CapitalJBB on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Q: Can I get something to eat and drink at The O2?

Of course! For details on the bars and restaurants at The O2 check out the details on the official site. Food and drink bought from out the venue is not permitted inside the arena bowl.

Q: Can I take my camera along?

The O2 states in its terms and conditions that "the use of unauthorised cameras, video or sound recording equipment is prohibited and such items may be confiscated". We think you'll be fine to take along your personal camera or camera phone, but professional camera equipment will not be allowed into the venue. If in doubt, contact The O2 directly.

Long story short: Your phone is fine, but leave the big camera with the massive lens at home.

Q: Can I bring signs along to declare my love for ______?

We LOVE seeing how creative you can get with your props! Just try not to block the view of whoever's sat around you.

Q: What security measures are in place at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

We and The O2 take the safety and security of all our fans and visitors very seriously. If you’re coming to the arena, please ensure you arrive in plenty of time to pass through their enhanced security checks.

The O2's security and guest relations team are there for your safety. Please cooperate fully with all security checks and support these vital members of their team as they carry out important work to keep us all safe and sound.

For more information on security at The O2 please go here.

Q: How do I get to, and get home, from the venue?

For up-to-the-minute travel information on getting to the Jingle Bell Ball check out Capital's Travel and Traffic updates.

The easiest way to get to The O2 is via London Underground. North Greenwich station (Zone 2 and Zone 3, Jubilee Line) is located a short walk from the main entrance. Trains from Stratford and Central London serve the station every few minutes.

On the Saturday, Tubes run a 24-hour service, roughly every 10 minutes.

On the Sunday, the last train to depart from North Greenwich to Central London is at 23:45 and the last train to Stratford is at 00:16

Thames Clippers serve North Greenwich Pier, for access to The O2 via the River Thames. Get more info at www.thamesclippers.com

Car parking must be booked in advance at www.theo2.co.uk

*Artist line-up is subject to change