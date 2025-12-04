How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025

4 December 2025, 08:15

All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home
All the ways to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 from home. Picture: Capital
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 returns this weekend and here’s how fans can watch all the action live on Global Player and YouTube!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the first weekend of December we are throwing the UK's biggest Christmas party with our epic lineup of Ballers including Ed Sheeran, Rizzle Kicks, RAYE and so many more.

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 are completely sold out but fans can still catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes.

That's right, you don't even have to be in person at The O2, London to join in on the festive fun because every performance is going to streamed, for free, on Global Player and YouTube. Here are all the details...

Our Ballers for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard!

What time is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 being live streamed?

From 6pm on Saturday December 6th & Sunday December 7th watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live, and for free, on Global Player, the official Capital app and Capital’s YouTube channel.

Will Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 be on TV?

Yes! On Saturday 13th December at 4.50pm all the best bits from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will broadcast on ITV, ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player.

What, where and when is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025?

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard takes place on Saturday December 6th & Sunday December 7th, 2025.

For those watching at home, the live stream starts from 6pm on YouTube and Global Player.

Read more Capital's Jingle Bell Ball news:

