Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up reveal

5 November 2025, 06:49 | Updated: 5 November 2025, 07:14

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Line-Up
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Line-Up. Picture: Global
Today, we're announcing our incredible line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard returns on Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th December 2025 at The O2, London and we’re announcing the line-up on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby today and tomorrow from 7am. You don't want to miss it!

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard are available on Global Player and go on general sale at 9am on Friday 7th November.

Capital listeners who are logged into Global Player will get exclusive access to Capital pre-sale tickets from Thursday 6th November at 9am.

In the meantime, here’s which of the world's biggest stars have been confirmed for night one of this year's Jingle Bell Ball, on Saturday 6th December...

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025: Night one line-up

Sonny Fodera

Sonny Fodera is on this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line up!
Sonny Fodera is on this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line up! Picture: Capital

If there’s one man who knows how to get a crowd dancing, it’s Sonny Fodera.

Over on our sister station Capital Dance, Sonny Fodera has earned himself THREE Jam Hot Records of the Year, so it was only right we invite him to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

RAYE

Raye is set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025!
Raye is set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025! Picture: Capital

ABSOLUTELY

ABSOLUTELY is on this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line up
ABSOLUTELY is on this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line up. Picture: Capital

AMMA

AMMA is on this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line up!
AMMA is on this year's Capital's Jingle Bell Ball line up! Picture: Capital

RAYE is returning to the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage, but this time, she’s making it a family affair and will be joined by her sisters ABSOLUTELY and AMMA. Talk about big sister energy.

The performance comes just in time for BRIT Award record-breaker RAYE, as next year she’ll perform at The O2 six times, in a string of sold-out shows! This year she went viral with her hit ‘WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!’ and now she’s bringing that same unstoppable energy to the Ball.

