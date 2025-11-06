Get your presale tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025

6 November 2025

Here's how you can get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Picture: Global
Get your presale tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball right here!

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is returning to The O2, London on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th December and this year’s incredible line-up includes the world's biggest stars, such as Raye and Ed Sheeran!

Presale opens at 9am!

CAPITAL PRESALE

YOUR CAPITAL PRESALE CODE: VIP25CPKLX

Get your tickets by tapping the button below or click here – make sure you use your presale code: VIP25CPKLX.

BARCLAYCARD PRESALE

Barclaycard or Barclays premier debit cardholders can get 10% off presale tickets in the special Barclaycard Presale. You won’t need a code for this. Click here or tap the button below.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 Line-Up

Night One, Saturday December 6th 2025

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Raye
  • Anne-Marie
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Mimi Webb
  • Rizzle Kicks
  • Sonny Fodera
  • Moliy
  • ABSOLUTELY
  • AMMA
  • Alessi Rose, the Capital Buzz Artist

Night Two, Sunday December 7th 2025

  • Kylie Minogue
  • Louis Tomlinson
  • Alex Warren
  • Tinie Tempah
  • Cat Burns
  • Jax Jones
  • MK
  • Wizz the MC
  • Rose Gray, the Capital Buzz Artist

