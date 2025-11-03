Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back! Dates, venue and all the info

3 November 2025, 08:07 | Updated: 3 November 2025, 08:18

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back this December
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is back this December. Picture: Global
We’ve just announced Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will return in 2025 – here’s everything you need to know.

That’s right, the UK’s biggest Christmas party is officially BACK and will take over The O2, London on Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th December as we officially kick off the countdown to Christmas.

We’ll be revealing the star-studded line-up on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby this Wednesday November 5th and Thursday November 6th, from 7am.

We’ve got all the information, including how to get tickets, below.

When is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025?

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is taking place on Saturday 6th & Sunday 7th December – mark it in your calendars now!

How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Presale for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 opens on Thursday 6th November at 9am.

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 7th, exclusively on Global Player - the free official Capital app.

Where is Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2025 taking place?

We’re taking over The O2, London once again.

Who is on the Jingle Bell Ball 2025 line-up?

The line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 will be announced on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th November live on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North from 7am.

Set your alarms!

Can I watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025?

Yes, fans can experience Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard live at The O2, or stream it as it happens on Global Player and on YouTube.

And later in December, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX, as part of Global’s partnership with ITV.

JBB25: FAQs

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

Every live update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024 with Barclaycard

News

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

The full setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

Craig David came out as Barclaycard Out of the Blue! guest performer

Craig David’s surprise performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball leaves fans in awe

News

Katy Perry at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Katy Perry leaves us speechless on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

News

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

News

