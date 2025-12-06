Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025

Your AAA pass to the best backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025. Picture: Capital

By Sam Prance

We've got all the backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 that you won't want to miss!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2025! Over the course of two star-studded nights we'll be seeing performances from rising stars like Alessi Rose and MOLIY, chart-toppers like RAYE and Alex Warren and icons like Kylie Minogue and Ed Sheeran.

Whether you're going to The O2 to experience the UK's biggest Christmas party live in the flesh or are live-streaming the performances on Global Player, we've got you covered on all the backstage moments from the festive weekend.

Keep scrolling, for all the behind-the-scenes info you need from The O2 including star-studded run-ins, dressing-room glimpses and the best drinks and snacks that Ballers could desire.

It wouldn't be a Jingle Bell Ball without Jordan, Chris and Sian playing some festive games

Jordan, Chris and Sian play a game backstage. Picture: Capital

A sneak peak at where the stars get ready before heading out on stage

The dressing rooms at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

A refreshing can of Cano is the secret to keeping everyone hydrated

Cano water backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

This is what it looks like when our celebs face the photographers on the JBB carpet

Anne-Marie backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

Candy Kittens are a firm favourite sweet treat among Ballers

Candy Kittens backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital Buzz

An exclusive glimpse at everyone who keeps the show running smoothly

Behind the scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

A delicious range of Popchips are on hand to make sure no one goes hungry before performing

Popchips backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

The mics are all set for Jordan, Chris and Sian to take the stage

The mics backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

Nothing like Pepsi Max to refresh our stars after they've been on stage

Pepsi backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

Lydia Rodford gets ready with our backstage glam squad

Lydia Rodford backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

A little bit of Tony's Chocolonely goes a long way with the Ballers backstage

Tony's Chocolonely backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

