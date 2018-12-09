Jingle Bell Ball 2018: All The Hottest Photos From Sunday's Performances
9 December 2018, 20:13
The stars are out in force for Sunday night of the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball, so take a look at all the incredible action shots form London's O2!
The hottest shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball are showing the stars in all their glory, mid-performance as all the action is going down!
Elle Eyre joined Sigala on stage to open up Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Paloma Faith was a surprise guest during tonight's show opening at the JBB to sing her hit 'Lullaby' with Sigala
Years & Years put on an epic show for fans performing hits 'King', 'Shine' & more
Mabel smash it out the arena with her Versace dripped set at the JBB
Mabel sang her hits 'Fine Line' and 'Finders Keepers' to 16,000 people
