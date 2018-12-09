Jingle Bell Ball 2018: All The Hottest Photos From Sunday's Performances

9 December 2018, 20:13

Jingle Bell Ball Sunday performances 2018
Jingle Bell Ball Sunday performances 2018. Picture: PA

The stars are out in force for Sunday night of the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball, so take a look at all the incredible action shots form London's O2!

The hottest shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball are showing the stars in all their glory, mid-performance as all the action is going down!

>Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie & More Serve Serious Red Carpet Looks

  1. Elle Eyre joined Sigala on stage to open up Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball 2018

    Ella Eyre and Sigala on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Ella Eyre joined Sigala on stage at JBB 2018. Picture: PA

  2. Paloma Faith was a surprise guest during tonight's show opening at the JBB to sing her hit 'Lullaby' with Sigala

    Sigala and Paloma Faith performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Paloma Faith at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  3. Years & Years put on an epic show for fans performing hits 'King', 'Shine' & more

    Years & Years on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Years & Years on stage at Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA

  4. Mabel smash it out the arena with her Versace dripped set at the JBB

    Mabel performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Mabel at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

  5. Mabel sang her hits 'Fine Line' and 'Finders Keepers' to 16,000 people

    Mabel performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
    Mabel at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

>Grab Our App To Make Sure You Catch Jason Derulo At The #CapitalJBB

Buy #CapitalJBB Merch

Buy #CapitalJBB Merch

#CapitalJBB Latest

See more #CapitalJBB Latest

Zara Larsson on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Zara Larsson – ‘Never Forget You’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
Zara Larsson at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018 live

Zara Larsson – ‘Lush Life’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
Years & Years on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Years & Years – ‘All For You’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Years & Years

Years & Years performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Years & Years – ‘Shine’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Years & Years

Olly Alexander from Years & Years blew us away with this amazing performance!

Years & Years Brought Massive Hits And Incredible Dance Moves To Their Showstopping #CapitalJBB Set!

Years & Years

Little Mix owned the JBBred carpet in their mature check look

Little Mix Co-Ordinate In Bold And Unusual Check Outfits On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Little Mix