Jingle Bell Ball 2018: All The Hottest Photos From Sunday's Performances

Jingle Bell Ball Sunday performances 2018. Picture: PA

The stars are out in force for Sunday night of the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball, so take a look at all the incredible action shots form London's O2!

The hottest shots from this year's artists on-stage at the Jingle Bell Ball are showing the stars in all their glory, mid-performance as all the action is going down!

Elle Eyre joined Sigala on stage to open up Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Ella Eyre joined Sigala on stage at JBB 2018. Picture: PA Paloma Faith was a surprise guest during tonight's show opening at the JBB to sing her hit 'Lullaby' with Sigala Paloma Faith at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Years & Years put on an epic show for fans performing hits 'King', 'Shine' & more Years & Years on stage at Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA Mabel smash it out the arena with her Versace dripped set at the JBB Mabel at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES Mabel sang her hits 'Fine Line' and 'Finders Keepers' to 16,000 people Mabel at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

