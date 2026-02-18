Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK arena tour dates, venues, tickets, presale and more

18 February 2026, 06:00

Jack Whitehall announces Bad Influence UK arena tour for 2027
Jack Whitehall announces Bad Influence UK arena tour for 2027. Picture: Live Limited

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details you need on Jack Whitehall's Bad Influence UK arena tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Well-loved comedian, actor and BRIT Awards 2026 host Jack Whitehall is heading back on the road with Bad Influence, his brand-new national arena tour.

Hitting arenas across the UK in 2027, Jack Whitehall's Bad Influence promises outrageous stories, all-new material and Jack’s trademark mischief. Following four consecutive sold-out arena tours, Jack is back after what feels like far too long.

Ahead of the tour he said: "I’m so excited to be heading back out on tour in 2027! Toddlers, planning a wedding - it’s been a busy few years for me, life-wise, so I think it’s high time I got back onstage and vented to my fans. I can’t wait to hit the road again."

Here are all the details on the Bad Influence tour including dates, venues and where to get tickets...

How to get tickets to Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK arena tour:

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th February HERE.

Presale begins 10am on Wednesday 18th February. For presale access you have to have signed up at www.jackwhitehall.com.

Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK arena tour dates:

January 2027

  • Thursday 7 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle
  • Saturday 9 January – Manchester, Co-op Live
  • Sunday 10 January – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Tuesday 12 January – Edinburgh, Playhouse
  • Wednesday 13 January – Edinburgh, Playhouse
  • Thursday 14 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Saturday 16 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • Sunday 17 January – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena
  • Wednesday 20 January – Plymouth, Arena
  • Thursday 21 January – Plymouth, Arena
  • Friday 22 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
  • Saturday 23 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
  • Thursday 28 January – Brighton, Centre
  • Friday 29 January – Brighton, Centre
  • Saturday 30 January – London, The O2

February 2027

  • Tuesday 2 February – Bournemouth, BIC
  • Wednesday 3 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield
  • Thursday 4 February – Hull, Connexin Live
  • Saturday 6 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Sunday 7 February – Derby, Vaillant Live

Read more event news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Maya Jama picture and Whitney and Jess.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2026? Every islander that's left so far

Love Island

Brook and Chris pictured on their wedding day and pregnant posing with fiancé Harry.

MAFS Australia's Brook shares bombshell spoiler about her marriage to Chris

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus announces return of Hannah Montana for anniversary special

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special

TV & Film

Love islands Molly Marsh reacts to her ex Zach’s gf being pregnant

Love Island's Molly breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Zach having a baby in cryptic post

Love Island

Sean Stone and Lucinda pictured looking at each other and on the terrace.

Love Island All Stars' Sean and Lucinda going official has fans divided

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Filip Gregov promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Filip's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2026's Grayson McIvor promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Grayson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS Australia's Julia Vogl promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Julia's age, job, sexuality and everything we know

TV & Film

MAFS Australia Micah and Ankita pictured on their wedding day and posing with in the car together.

MAFS Australia couple kicked off the show after damning allegations

TV & Film

'Second Married at First Sight' coming to E4

MAFS UK and Australia coming together for spin-off 'Second Married at First Sight'

TV & Film

Love Island's Belle's family issue statement after she walked out following calls from home

Love Island All Stars’ Belle Hassan’s family issue second statement after shocking walk out

Love Island

Love Island's Kyra has responded to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

Love Island's Kyra responds to Curtis 'dumping' her in shocking social post

Love Island

How to watch Wuthering Heights online via streaming

When will Wuthering Heights 2026 be on streaming? How to watch online

TV & Film

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20

News

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

News

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson reveals why she's stepping back from music

News

Jesy Nelson explains real reason why she left Little Mix in new docuseries

Jesy Nelson explains heartbreaking real reason she left Little Mix in new docuseries

News

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island