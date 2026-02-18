Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK arena tour dates, venues, tickets, presale and more

Jack Whitehall announces Bad Influence UK arena tour for 2027. Picture: Live Limited

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details you need on Jack Whitehall's Bad Influence UK arena tour.

Well-loved comedian, actor and BRIT Awards 2026 host Jack Whitehall is heading back on the road with Bad Influence, his brand-new national arena tour.

Hitting arenas across the UK in 2027, Jack Whitehall's Bad Influence promises outrageous stories, all-new material and Jack’s trademark mischief. Following four consecutive sold-out arena tours, Jack is back after what feels like far too long.

Ahead of the tour he said: "I’m so excited to be heading back out on tour in 2027! Toddlers, planning a wedding - it’s been a busy few years for me, life-wise, so I think it’s high time I got back onstage and vented to my fans. I can’t wait to hit the road again."

Here are all the details on the Bad Influence tour including dates, venues and where to get tickets...

How to get tickets to Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK arena tour:

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th February HERE.

Presale begins 10am on Wednesday 18th February. For presale access you have to have signed up at www.jackwhitehall.com.

Jack Whitehall: Bad Influence UK arena tour dates:

January 2027

Thursday 7 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena Newcastle

Saturday 9 January – Manchester, Co-op Live

Sunday 10 January – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 12 January – Edinburgh, Playhouse

Wednesday 13 January – Edinburgh, Playhouse

Thursday 14 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday 16 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sunday 17 January – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena

Wednesday 20 January – Plymouth, Arena

Thursday 21 January – Plymouth, Arena

Friday 22 January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Saturday 23 January – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

Thursday 28 January – Brighton, Centre

Friday 29 January – Brighton, Centre

Saturday 30 January – London, The O2

February 2027

Tuesday 2 February – Bournemouth, BIC

Wednesday 3 February – Sheffield, Utilita Arena Sheffield

Thursday 4 February – Hull, Connexin Live

Saturday 6 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday 7 February – Derby, Vaillant Live

