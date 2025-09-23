Help I Sexted My Boss podcast announce huge 2026 tour - How to get tickets

The UK arena tour begins in March 2026.

23 September 2025, 08:45 | Updated: 23 September 2025, 10:58

Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026
Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026. Picture: Live Nation / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026. Here are all the details you need on getting tickets.

After their 2025 tour sold 15,000 tickets in just three hours, the Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is bringing their biggest and most outrageous show to arenas across the UK in 2026.

Hosted by the nation’s poshest etiquette expert, William Hanson, and connoisseur of all things common and Capital Breakfast host, Jordan North, Help I Sexted My Boss is coming to London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow next year.

The arena tour promises to be even bigger and better than their last tour. So expect brutally honest moments, lots of magical surprises and stories you probably shouldn't tell your mum.

Here are all the details you need to get your hands on tickets...

Jordan North and William Hanson announce their upcoming 2026 tour
Jordan North and William Hanson announce their upcoming 2026 tour. Picture: Live Nation

Help I Sexted My Boss 2026 podcast tour dates and venues:

  • Friday 20th March - Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
  • Saturday 21st March - London, OVO Arena Wembley
  • Friday 27th March - Glasgow, OVO Hydro Glasgow
  • Saturday 28th March - Manchester, AO Arena Manchester

How to get tickets to Help I Sexted My Boss 2026 podcast tour:

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 26th September at sextedmyboss.com/live.

Presale for subscribers of the Help I Sexted My Boss newsletter starts from Wednesday 24th September at 10am.

Speaking about their upcoming tour, William Hanson said: "We're cockahoop to be putting together another outrageous live show for our loyal G&Divas and new fans who will join us. We're immensely grateful to every single person who has supported us over the years. We wouldn't be doing this without them.

"As for how we are going to top Jordan and Producer Ben doing the Full Monty at Crossed Wires in Sheffield… well, I’ve got some ideas already."

And Jordan North said: "Our first ever live show was in a back room of a pub in Camden... We never imagined we'd be bringing Sexted to arenas across London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow. It's surreal and we're so grateful.

"Be honest with us G&Divas, have we changed?!"

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

