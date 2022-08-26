Harry Styles European Tour 2023: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

On Air Now
Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Styles’ 2023 European tour including the dates, venue and ticket information.
Harry Styles is returning for another tour across Europe next year!
The ‘Harry’s House’ pop star has already embarked on a sold-out tour across the nation this summer, impressively selling out every stadium date.
He’s also continued his Love On Tour internationally, and he’s now back due to very high demand!
This time, he'll also be supported by rock duo and band, Wet Leg across his UK shows.
Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get tickets, which dates he’ll be touring and the venue information…
Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena
Wed May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena
Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thu Jun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France
Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle
Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tue Jun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark
Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena
Sun Jul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company
Fri Jul 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool
Tue Jul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges
Sat Jul 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena
Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 2 at 10am - you can purchase them from livenation.co.uk.
