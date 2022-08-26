Harry Styles European Tour 2023: Dates, Tickets & Venue Information

26 August 2022, 16:03

Harry Styles is heading on tour across Europe in 2023
Harry Styles is heading on tour across Europe in 2023. Picture: Harry Styles/Press Release

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Styles’ 2023 European tour including the dates, venue and ticket information.

Harry Styles is returning for another tour across Europe next year!

The ‘Harry’s House’ pop star has already embarked on a sold-out tour across the nation this summer, impressively selling out every stadium date.

He’s also continued his Love On Tour internationally, and he’s now back due to very high demand!

This time, he'll also be supported by rock duo and band, Wet Leg across his UK shows.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get tickets, which dates he’ll be touring and the venue information…

Harry Styles is going on tour in Europe in 2023
Harry Styles is going on tour in Europe in 2023. Picture: Anthony Pham
Wet Leg will support Harry Styles on tour in the UK
Wet Leg will support Harry Styles on tour in the UK. Picture: Press Release

Venues and dates

Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena

Wed May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena

Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thu Jun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France

Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Jun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festivalpark

Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel-Arena

Sun Jul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company

Fri Jul 14 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool

Tue Jul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Passeio Maritimo Alges

Sat Jul 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena

Harry Styles is heading on tour again next year
Harry Styles is heading on tour again next year. Picture: Press Release
Harry Styles will tour across Europe next year
Harry Styles will tour across Europe next year. Picture: Press Release

How to buy tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 2 at 10am - you can purchase them from livenation.co.uk.

