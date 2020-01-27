The Grammys 2020: From Ariana Grande And Lizzo To The Jonas Brothers And Shawn Mendes – The Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The Grammys was the host of a plethora of artists, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo – and each celebrity pulled out all the stops when it came to their outfits.

The Grammy Awards 2020 red carpet gives each celebrity guest the chance to properly show off their ensembles for the evening, and this year there were a number of outfits which got people talking – including Ariana Grande’s show-stopping tulle gown.

Lizzo looked equally sensational, wearing an off-shoulder white dress, while Cardi B displayed her incredible figure in a sheer embellished number.

Check out the best dressed stars below:

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande truly stole the spotlight on The Grammys red carpet. Picture: Getty

Ariana's tulle ballgown was the first spotlight-stealing dress of the evening, as the 'Thank U, Next' singer opted for a Giambattista Valli dress with matching gloves.

The grey, strapless ensemble featured ruffled panels on the skirt and waistline, for that true princess effect.

Lizzo

Lizzo rocked the red carpet in a white strapless gown. Picture: Getty

Lizzo made sure all eyes were on her when she graced the red carpet, wearing a long, white dress complete with sparkling embellishments and a glamorous fluffy throw.

The Versace dress was one of the most dazzling of the night!

Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset at The Grammys 2020. Picture: Getty

Cardi B looked as glamorous as ever in her floor-length number, highlighting her fabulous physique in a cape-style dress covered in $5million (£383million) worth of diamonds.

The gown was a custom number by Thierry Mugler, which Cardi accessorised with $500,000 (£390,000) of Dena Kemp bracelets.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello wore a full tulle skirt tied around her bodice. Picture: Getty

Camila walked the red carpet with her dad as her plus one, but it was her outfit that got everyone talking as she stunned in a black gown which featured a full skirt tied around her waist.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes looked dapper in a burgundy suit. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes' three-piece burgundy suit was a Louis Vuitton number which went down a treat with fans.

The 'Senorita' singer smouldered on the red carpet as he posed for the cameras.

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers matched in patterned ensembles. Picture: Getty

The Jonas Brothers complimented each other's suits perfectly, with each of the siblings picking a colour palette and patterns to match.

The Jonas Sisters

Although we're loving the Jonas Brothers' co-ordinated Grammys outfits, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner, aka the Jonas Sisters, had us picking our jaws up off the floor.

While Danielle rocked a glittering, strapless dress, Priyanka displayed her incredible figure in a plunging white gown and sister-in-law Sophie arrived in a sleeveless black playsuit, complete with colourful zigzags and a peplum-layered shorts.

BTS

BTS colour co-ordinated in black and beige. Picture: Getty

The BTS' arrival caused a frenzy on social media, as those not familiar with the band gushed over V.

But it was the boys' look as a whole which had people double-taking, as the stars looked incredibly dapper in tailored suits and longline coats.

