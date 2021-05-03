Dua Lipa Celebrates Three Wins As The Global Awards Crowns 2021 Winners

The Global Awards 2021. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Little Mix and more won big at the Global Awards 2021.

The Global Awards celebrates the stars of music, news and entertainment and in 2021 it was a big event for Dua Lipa who won three awards after a massive year of success with her 2020 album 'Future Nostalgia' and its disco remix.

Harry Styles, Little Mix and Cardi B also took home awards, but we've got more on that below!

Now in its fourth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, to honour the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment.

With the glittering awards ceremony unable to take place this year, Global today revealed the 2021 winners on air, online and on Global Player to fans.

Dua Lipa won three Global Awards in 2021. Picture: Global

Cardi B was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B. Picture: PR

Dua was named Best Female, Best British Artist and her huge hit ‘Don’t Start Now’ was the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2020.

Little Mix were honoured with the Best Group prize - an accolade they won at the inaugural Global Awards in 2018 and again in 2019.

Their win sees them join Dua Lipa as the most celebrated artists in Global Awards history, with both acts receiving six trophies over four years.

Also celebrating wins are Harry Styles, who was named Best Male, Cardi B who was awarded Best Hip Hop or R&B and Nothing But Thieves who won Best Indie.

Harry Styles was named Best Male at the Global Awards 2021. Picture: PR

Nothing But Thieves who won Best Indie. Picture: Global

The Kanneh-Masons were hailed as Best Classical Artist . Picture: Global

Joel Corry The Global Awards. Picture: Global

Joel Corry was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of his breakthrough success in 2020.

The Kanneh-Masons were hailed as Best Classical Artist and John Sweeney’s widely acclaimed Hunting Ghislaine was named Best Podcast.

After being told of her triple Global Award win, Dua Lipa said: “I want to say thank you so much to my fans, I want to say thank you to my team, I want to say thank you to Ashley and everyone at Global. This is so exciting. Obviously I would have loved to have come and party with you guys, but we’ll have to do that again next year. Thank you, thank you so much! Now to jazz up my living room with these!”

Here's the complete list of Global Awards winners in 2021:

BEST FEMALE - Dua Lipa

- Dua Lipa BEST MALE - Harry Styles

- Harry Styles BEST GROUP - Little Mix

- Little Mix BEST BRITISH ACT - Dua Lipa

- Dua Lipa BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST - The Kanneh-Masons

- The Kanneh-Masons BEST HIP HOP OR R&B - Cardi B

- Cardi B BEST INDIE ACT - Nothing But Thieves

- Nothing But Thieves RISING STAR - Joel Corry

- Joel Corry BEST PODCAST - ‘Hunting Ghislaine’

- ‘Hunting Ghislaine’ MOST PLAYED SONG - Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (recognising the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2020)

Hear more from The Global Awards 2021 winners on Global Player. Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts and expertly curated playlists all together and all for free, available on Global Player on your smart speaker, iOS or Android device and online.