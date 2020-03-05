From Camila Cabello And Aitch To Ellie Goulding And Tones And I – All The Performances At The Global Awards 2020

All the performances at the Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA

The Global Awards 2020 saw some amazing performances from some of the music industry's biggest stars.

From Camila Cabello and Aitch, to Ellie Goulding and Tones and I, The Global Awards 2020 had a number of phenomenal performances at London's Eventin Apollo.

Here's What's Happening At The Global Awards With Very.co.uk 2020

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is all about celebrating the stars in the music and entertainment industry, so of course some of the industry's hottest superstars of the moment took to the stage.

Check out the performances below...

Camila Cabello

Camila kicked off the show with her newest single, 'My Oh My', as well as performing her most-loved hit 'Havana' during which she showed off her Latin dance skills.

The 23-year-old rocked a neon green, checked uniform and was surrounded by dancers for an energetic performance.

Watch all the performances here...

Ellie Goulding

Aitch

Aitch's performance is coming soon, keep an eye on this page for the rapper's full performance!

Tones and I

Alled Jones and Russel Watson

Stereophonics

Stereophonics closed the show with a medley of their biggest hits after winning Best Indie – their performances will be available to view very soon.

