From Camila Cabello And Aitch To Ellie Goulding And Tones And I – All The Performances At The Global Awards 2020

5 March 2020, 22:33

All the performances at the Global Awards 2020
All the performances at the Global Awards 2020. Picture: PA

The Global Awards 2020 saw some amazing performances from some of the music industry's biggest stars.

From Camila Cabello and Aitch, to Ellie Goulding and Tones and I, The Global Awards 2020 had a number of phenomenal performances at London's Eventin Apollo.

Here's What's Happening At The Global Awards With Very.co.uk 2020

The Global Awards with Very.co.uk is all about celebrating the stars in the music and entertainment industry, so of course some of the industry's hottest superstars of the moment took to the stage.

Check out the performances below...

Camila Cabello

Camila kicked off the show with her newest single, 'My Oh My', as well as performing her most-loved hit 'Havana' during which she showed off her Latin dance skills.

The 23-year-old rocked a neon green, checked uniform and was surrounded by dancers for an energetic performance.

Watch all the performances here...

Ellie Goulding

Aitch

Aitch's performance is coming soon, keep an eye on this page for the rapper's full performance!

Tones and I

Alled Jones and Russel Watson

Stereophonics

Stereophonics closed the show with a medley of their biggest hits after winning Best Indie – their performances will be available to view very soon.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From The Global Awards

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Camila Cabello said her and Shawn Mendes 'need to calm down'

Camila Cabello Says She’s ‘Exhausted’ From Being In Love With Shawn Mendes At The Global Awards 2020
Camila Cabello opened The Global Awards 2020

Camila Cabello Kicks Off The Global Awards 2020 With 'My Oh My' And 'Havana'
Dua Lipa brought her family to the Global Awards 2020

Dua Lipa Celebrates With Her Family And Boyfriend Anwar Hadid As She Scoops Best British Act At The Global Awards 2020
Lewis Capaldi gave a very witty acceptance speech at The Global Awards 2020

Lewis Capaldi Jokes The Nation ‘Despises’ Him In Hilarious Global Awards 2020 Acceptance Speech
Camila Cabello's skin is brighter than our future.

Camila Cabello Glows On The Global Awards 2020 Blue Carpet

Anne-Marie Demi Lovato 'I Love Me'

Anne-Marie Praises Demi Lovato For New Song 'I Love Me' – Which She Helped Write