Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Responds To Boyfriend Chris Hughes Calling Them 'Soulmates'

Little Mix arrived at the Global Awards 2019 in style. Picture: PA

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes and Little Mix's Jesy Nelson went public with their relationship last week, posting a boozy Insta story together after a night out at London's Alcotraz bar.

In the post, Jesy said: "We are on our way home and we've had the best night ever, haven't we?"

In response, Chris replied: "I met my soulmate at Alcotraz."

When asked about Chris' profession of love on the blue carpet of the Global Awards 2019, Jesy blushed before responding: "That's very sweet, I love, love..."

Earlier this year, the pair sparked rumours they were dating when they were pictured kissing passionately in a kebab shop.

Then, three weeks later, the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to Dublin, seemingly confirming their relationship.

At tonight's Global Awards, the Little Mix girls were asked if they'd be celebrating and having a cheeky drink.

Jesy revealed: "I got told off after that [Instagram story], I was just having fun. We can't really drink tonight, everyone expected us to be drunk at The BRITs as well but we weren't."

She added: "We might be 'Boring Mix' tonight."

