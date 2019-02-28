What Date Are The Global Awards 2019, Who's Hosting The Event And Which Artists Are Performing?

Heres everything you need to know about the Global Awards 2019. Picture: Capital

The 2019 Global Awards are fast approaching, with this year's event promising to be bigger than ever!

Here's everything you need to know about the Global Awards 2019 - including the date, performer and more.

The Global Awards 2019 - See Who's Performing And Where To Watch

What date are the Global Awards this year?

The 2019 Global Awards will be taking place on 7th March.

All of Global's radio stations - including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the very best of music, news and entertainment.

It takes place at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Capital FM's Roman Kemp will be hosting this year's event. Picture: Getty

Who's hosting the 2019 Global Awards?

This year's star-studded event will be hosted by Capital's Roman Kemp, along with Rochelle Humes and Mylene Klass.

Speaking about presenting The Global Awards with Very.co.uk for a second year, Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp said: “It’s an honour to return to host such an incredible event. The calibre of talent that Global brings together under one roof is phenomenal, with performances from some of the world’s biggest artists. It promises to be an amazing night and I can’t wait.”

Which artists are performing at the Global Awards?

Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform at the ceremony.

Acts include the world’s biggest girl band (and triple winners at the inaugural Global Awards) Little Mix, chart-topping producer, Mark Ronson, and the incredibly talented Mabel and Anne-Marie.

Who are the Global Awards 2019 nominees?

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Arctic Monkeys

Little Mix

Maroon 5

Take That

Best Male

Calvin Harris

Liam Payne

Mark Ronson

Olly Murs

Post Malone

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Jess Glynne

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Jess Glynne

Little Mix

Rudimental

The LBC Award

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max

Ella Mai

Halsey

Keala

Settle

Rak-Su

Best Classical Artist (public vote)

Bryn Terfel

Jess Gillam

Lang Lang

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku-Kanneh Mason

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne

Lady Gaga

Olly Murs

Sam Smith

Take That

Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Cardi B

Colleen Ballinger

Halsey

Joe Sugg

Zara Larsson

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake

Ella Mai

Khalid

Travis Scott

Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms

Florence + the Machine

Jade Bird

Stereophonics

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Little Mix