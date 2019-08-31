Fusion Festival 2019: Catch Up With All The Action Live From Liverpool

31 August 2019, 13:05 | Updated: 31 August 2019, 18:30

Fusion Festival 2019 with HRVY & Little Mix
Fusion Festival 2019 with HRVY & Little Mix. Picture: Capital

We're live from Fusion Festival to catch up with all the stars from this year's line-up including HRVY, Little Mix and Sigala!

Fusion Festival 2019 is finally here! As the likes of Little Mix and HRVY take to the stage, we're behind the scenes soaking up all the atmosphere and chatting to them in between their performances.

With Aimee Vivian and Jimmy Hill taking control of the airwaves, you're not going to want to miss this!

Tune in right now to catch all the action from Fusion Festival right now!

Aimee Vivian at Fusion Festival 2019
Aimee Vivian at Fusion Festival 2019. Picture: Capital

Before hitting the stage, Sigala dropped by for a chat with Aimee and revealed that he's got his eye on a collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Hopefully he can grab Ed before the guitarist heads off on his 18 month break!

And of course, when we asked John Newman to take part in a little impressions challenge, he delivered in a way none of us expected (Harry Styles fans might want to watch this),

Here's the full line-up from this year's Fusion Festival:

Saturday 31st August:

Rudimental

Dizzee Rasca

lJohn Newman

Jonas Blue

Sigala

Anton Powers

Sunday 1st September:

Little Mix

Anne-Marie

Clean Bandit

Mabel

Rak-Su

Hrvy

