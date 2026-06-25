Formula E returns to Excel London! - Get tickets here

Formula E returns to London for the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix. Picture: ABB FIA Formula E

Formula E returns to Excel London on 15-16 August 2026 for the championship's biggest weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Formula E returns to Excel London on 15-16 August 2026 for the season finale – the championship's biggest weekend. This marks the final race of the GEN3 era and Formula E's last appearance at Excel before moving to a new UK venue from 2027.

The event features the world's only indoor-outdoor race circuit, with drivers racing at speeds approaching 200mph through Excel and the Royal Docks. Beyond elite motorsport, the weekend offers live music, street food, family activities, and interactive brand experiences.

Everything you need to know about Formula E at Excel London:

Date: 15th & 16th August 2026

Event Schedule:

Gates Open: 08:30

Free Practice: 09:30

Qualifying: 11:40

Race Start: 16:05

Duration:The event is expected to last around 8 hours

Location: Excel London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL

Age requirement: Suitable for all ages. Minors under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible venue

Don't miss out! Get tickets HERE