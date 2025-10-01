Find your nearest padel location!
1 October 2025, 00:01
As Kem Cetinay's 24-hour Padel Challenge gets closer – here's how you can get involved, wherever you are.
Listen to this article
On Thursday 9th October, Capital Weekender’s Kem Cetinay will push himself to the physical and mental limit with an exhausting 24 hours of padel to raise funds for our charity, Make Some Noise.
Kem Cetinay’s 24-Hour Padel Challenge will see the radio host, TV personality and former Love Island star take on a gruelling marathon of matches as he swaps opponents throughout the day and night.
The entire event will be streamed live on our official app, Global Player, so listeners can follow every rally and cheer him on from start to finish.
And if you want to get involved and pick up a padel yourself – we've got a list of locations you can play at below. Participating venues will be donating a percentage of court fees during the challenge.
Connect Padel
Birmingham - Birmingham Moseley Rugby Club
Game4Padel
Edinburgh - Barnton Park Lawn Tennis Club
London - Bloom Heathrow London
Broxbourne - Broxbourne Sports Club
Chesham - Chesham 1879
London - Coldharbour Leisure Centre
London - Crystal Palace National Sports Centre
Stoke-on-Trent - Draycott Sports Centre
Edinburgh - Edinburgh Park
London - The Padel Yard
London - Padel Yard
Glasgow - GOLF IT!
Welwyn Garden City - Gosling Sports Park
Warrington - Grappenhall Village LTC
Glasgow - Great Western Golf
Newquay - Heron Tennis
Hove - Hove Beach Park
Huddersfield - Huddersfield LTSC
Liverpool - Liverpool Cricket Club
Southall - Parkside Padel Club
St. Ives - St Ives Golf Club
The Wirral - Vauxhall Sports Club
Edinburgh - Thistle Padel Club
Preston - West View Better Health Leisure Centre
Penarth - Windsor Penarth Padel
- To support Kem Cetinay's 24-hour Padel Challenge, donate here.
Kem will begin the challenge during Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Thursday 9th October, putting down his padel 24 hours later on Friday 10th October.
To support Kem on his challenge and donate to Capital’s official charity, Make Some Noise, donate here.
To donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 text KEM10, KEM20, KEM30 or KEM40 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com