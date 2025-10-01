Find your nearest padel location!

1 October 2025, 00:01

Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise
Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

As Kem Cetinay's 24-hour Padel Challenge gets closer – here's how you can get involved, wherever you are.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday 9th October, Capital Weekender’s Kem Cetinay will push himself to the physical and mental limit with an exhausting 24 hours of padel to raise funds for our charity, Make Some Noise.

Kem Cetinay’s 24-Hour Padel Challenge will see the radio host, TV personality and former Love Island star take on a gruelling marathon of matches as he swaps opponents throughout the day and night.

The entire event will be streamed live on our official app, Global Player, so listeners can follow every rally and cheer him on from start to finish.

And if you want to get involved and pick up a padel yourself – we've got a list of locations you can play at below. Participating venues will be donating a percentage of court fees during the challenge.

Kem Cetinay's 24-hour padel challenge takes place 9th-10th October
Kem Cetinay's 24-hour padel challenge takes place 9th-10th October. Picture: Global

Connect Padel

Birmingham - Birmingham Moseley Rugby Club

Game4Padel

Edinburgh - Barnton Park Lawn Tennis Club

London - Bloom Heathrow London

Broxbourne - Broxbourne Sports Club

Chesham - Chesham 1879

London - Coldharbour Leisure Centre

London - Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

Stoke-on-Trent - Draycott Sports Centre

Edinburgh - Edinburgh Park

London - The Padel Yard

London - Padel Yard

Glasgow - GOLF IT!

Welwyn Garden City - Gosling Sports Park

Warrington - Grappenhall Village LTC

Glasgow - Great Western Golf

Newquay - Heron Tennis

Hove - Hove Beach Park

Huddersfield - Huddersfield LTSC

Liverpool - Liverpool Cricket Club

Southall - Parkside Padel Club

St. Ives - St Ives Golf Club

The Wirral - Vauxhall Sports Club

Edinburgh - Thistle Padel Club

Preston - West View Better Health Leisure Centre

Penarth - Windsor Penarth Padel

Kem will begin the challenge during Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Thursday 9th October, putting down his padel 24 hours later on Friday 10th October.

To support Kem on his challenge and donate to Capital’s official charity, Make Some Noise, donate here.

To donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 text KEM10, KEM20, KEM30 or KEM40 to 70766. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

