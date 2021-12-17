Ed Sheeran The Mathematics Tour: Dates, Venue & Tickets

17 December 2021, 11:03

Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2022
Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2022. Picture: EdSheeran
All the info on Ed Sheeran’s The Mathematics Tour dates as he adds a new show in Sunderland.

Ed Sheeran is heading on tour again and we can’t wait!

The singer has made his comeback with his brand new album ‘Equals’, which features some of your favourite 2021 bangers including ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers’.

We’re just months away from seeing Ed live in the flesh again, performing some of his hits and bringing all the feel-good vibes to a venue near you.

Here’s all the info you need on the added tour date for The Mathematics Tour

Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2022
Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2022. Picture: Alamy
Ed Sheeran is heading on tour next year
Ed Sheeran is heading on tour next year. Picture: EdSheeran

Date and venue

Thursday 2nd June 2022 - Sunderland Stadium of Light

The other two dates at Sunderland Stadium of Light on Fri 3 June and Sat 4 June are sold out.

Ed Sheeran will be going on tour for his latest album 'Equals'
Ed Sheeran will be going on tour for his latest album 'Equals'. Picture: EdSheeran
Ed Sheeran is touring his new album 'Equals'
Ed Sheeran is touring his new album 'Equals'. Picture: EdSheeran

How to buy tickets

Tickets are already available to buy from edsheeran.com.

