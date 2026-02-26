Creamfields 2026 lineup, tickets and all the info

Creamfields returns with a huge lineup in 2026. Picture: PH

By Kathryn Knight

Creamfields continue to raise the bar for their landmark 2026 edition, celebrating 20 years at Daresbury.

Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Swedish House Mafia and Sonny Fodera lead a stacked lineup of artists for Creamfields 2026.

A firm Creamfields favourite, Calvin Harris makes his highly anticipated return to the festival, headlining the legendary Arc Stage on Saturday 29th August Bank Holiday weekend.

Here’s all the info you need:

Creamfields 2026 takes place on August bank holiday weekend. Picture: PH

When is Creamfields 2026?

Creamfields is taking place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Creamfields 2026 tickets

Tickets to Creamfields 2026 are on sale now at www.creamfields.com

Creamfields 2026 will see Calvin Harris among the headliners. Picture: PH

Creamfields 2026 lineup

Cream HQ recently revealed that global dance icons Swedish House Mafia will take over the APEX Stage on Sunday 30th August, rounding off an incredible day of announcements.

These latest announcements follow previous headline reveals - Calvin Harris, Sonny Fodera, Armin van Buuren and Underworld - and cements Creamfields 2026 as one of the most anticipated dance events of the year.

See the full lineup below:

