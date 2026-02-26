Creamfields 2026 lineup, tickets and all the info

26 February 2026, 19:20

Creamfields returns with a huge lineup in 2026
Creamfields returns with a huge lineup in 2026. Picture: PH

By Kathryn Knight

Creamfields continue to raise the bar for their landmark 2026 edition, celebrating 20 years at Daresbury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Swedish House Mafia and Sonny Fodera lead a stacked lineup of artists for Creamfields 2026.

A firm Creamfields favourite, Calvin Harris makes his highly anticipated return to the festival, headlining the legendary Arc Stage on Saturday 29th August Bank Holiday weekend.

Here’s all the info you need:

Creamfields 2026 takes place on August bank holiday weekend
Creamfields 2026 takes place on August bank holiday weekend. Picture: PH

When is Creamfields 2026?

Creamfields is taking place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August in Daresbury, Cheshire.

Creamfields 2026 tickets

Tickets to Creamfields 2026 are on sale now at www.creamfields.com

Creamfields 2026 will see Calvin Harris among the headliners
Creamfields 2026 will see Calvin Harris among the headliners. Picture: PH

Creamfields 2026 lineup

Cream HQ recently revealed that global dance icons Swedish House Mafia will take over the APEX Stage on Sunday 30th August, rounding off an incredible day of announcements.

These latest announcements follow previous headline reveals - Calvin Harris, Sonny Fodera, Armin van Buuren and Underworld - and cements Creamfields 2026 as one of the most anticipated dance events of the year.

See the full lineup below:

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

TV & Film

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars' Jack promo image and pictured hugging Sher.

Love Island All Stars’ Jack Keating sparks Sher Suarez split rumours

Love Island

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton remarry? Here's what happens in the books

TV & Film

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

How to watch the BRIT Awards 2026 and what time it starts

News

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses reason for Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Juliette Chae promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Juliette's age, job, ethnicity, socials and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Joel Moses promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Joel's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Love Story episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

TV & Film

Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell pictured on their wedding day and at their evening reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day and reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2026 UK start date has finally been revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 UK start date has finally been revealed

TV & Film

Harrison said a lot of the claims Lauren made were "untrue"

Love Island's Lauren responds to Harrison's statement during All Stars final

Love Island

Love Island's Jack and Kyra pictured during the final.

Love Island's Jack apologises after Kyra calls him out for 'disrespectful' comments

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release time—what time does it come out on Netflix?

Here's exactly what time Bridgerton season 4 Part 2 comes out

News

Teddy Swims announce summer 2026

Teddy Swims UK & Ireland summer tour 2026 - All the info

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars 2026 voting percentages revealed as Samie and Ciaran win show

Love Island All Stars 2026 voting percentages revealed as Samie and Ciaran win show

Love Island

Harry Styles pictured at the 2026 Grammy's and performing in 2022 at Coachella.

Harry Styles fans praise Ticketmaster for cancelling One Night Only resale tickets

News