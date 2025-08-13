Creamfields 2025: Tickets, dates, line-up and all the details

On Air Now
Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby 6am - 10am
13 August 2025, 05:45
Here's everything you need to know about Creamfields 2025, including how to get tickets.
Rockstar Energy presents Creamfields returns this summer, taking over the Bank Holiday weekend with over 300 acts across four unforgettable days.
Over 80,000 music lovers from around the world will be making the trip to Daresbury in Cheshire for the four-day party taking place from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th August.
The line-up includes artists like Chase and Status, Jazzy, Hot Since 82, Hannah Laing and loads more.
To get tickets to the UK's biggest dance festival, go to creamfields.com.
Limited weekend and day tickets are available, secure yours now.
Sonny Fodera, MK, Chase and Status, Jazzy, Hot Since 82, Hannah Laing, Fisher, Franky Wah, Jamie Jones, Jodie Harsh and Marco Carola are just some of the incredible dance acts performing at Creamfields, across the 4 day weekend.
See the full line-up at www.creamfields.com