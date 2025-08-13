Creamfields 2025: Tickets, dates, line-up and all the details

13 August 2025

Creamfields is taking over the Bank Holiday weekend this August
Creamfields is taking over the Bank Holiday weekend this August. Picture: Anthony Mooney

By Kathryn Knight

Here's everything you need to know about Creamfields 2025, including how to get tickets.

Rockstar Energy presents Creamfields returns this summer, taking over the Bank Holiday weekend with over 300 acts across four unforgettable days.

Over 80,000 music lovers from around the world will be making the trip to Daresbury in Cheshire for the four-day party taking place from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th August.

The line-up includes artists like Chase and Status, Jazzy, Hot Since 82, Hannah Laing and loads more.

The line-up for Creamfields 2025
The line-up for Creamfields 2025. Picture: Creamfields

How to get tickets to Creamfields 2025

To get tickets to the UK's biggest dance festival, go to creamfields.com.

Limited weekend and day tickets are available, secure yours now.

Who is on the line-up for Creamfields 2025?

Sonny Fodera, MK, Chase and Status, Jazzy, Hot Since 82, Hannah Laing, Fisher, Franky Wah, Jamie Jones, Jodie Harsh and Marco Carola are just some of the incredible dance acts performing at Creamfields, across the 4 day weekend.

See the full line-up at www.creamfields.com

