Chase & Status Generic Everything Tour - How to get tickets

22 September 2026, 06:00

Chase & Status Generic Everything Tour - How to get tickets
Chase & Status Generic Everything Tour - How to get tickets. Picture: Chase & Status
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chase & Status have announced their 'Generic Everything' Tour for 2027, here are all the details you need on how to get tickets.

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Chase & Status, have announced a huge tour in support of their upcoming album Generic Everything, which comes out October 8th.

The UK dance music moguls Saul Milton and Will Kennard, who make up the duo, are taking their show all over the UK with shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London in 2027.

Here are all the details you need to get tickets.

Chase & Status Generic Everything UK Tour dates
Chase & Status Generic Everything UK Tour dates. Picture: Chase & Status

Chase & Status Generic Everything UK Tour dates:

  • Thurs 18th March - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Fri 19th March - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Fri 26th March - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Fri 2nd April - London - The O2

How to get tickets to Chase & Status Generic Everything UK Tour:

General sale start at 10am on Friday 25th September (local time).

To get presale access, pre-order any format of Generic Everything from Chase & Status' official store. If you’ve already purchased any format of the album, you will automatically receive a pre-sale link.

Pre-sale for all shows will open at 10am local time on Wednesday 23rd September. You will receive your link that morning.

Get tickets HERE.

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