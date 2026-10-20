Capital Buzz Live 2026: Date, venue, line-up and how to get tickets

20 October 2026, 17:25 | Updated: 20 October 2026, 17:30

Capital Buzz Live 2026 tickets and how to get them
Capital Buzz Live 2026 tickets and how to get them. Picture: Capital Buzz
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

Capital Buzz Live is coming to indigo at The O2 on Tuesday 1st December—here's who's performing and how to get your tickets first.

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Capital Buzz is all about the buzziest shows, the trends taking over your feed and the music you're about to be obsessed with, and now we're taking it to the stage.

Capital Buzz Live is coming to indigo at The O2, London on Tuesday 1st December for one night only, bringing together some of the most exciting rising stars in music for the very first time.

The first three artists joining the line-up are Arthur Hill, flowerovlove and Chloe Qisha!

With more names to be revealed tomorrow morning, keep checking back here and follow @CapitalBuzz on Instagram so you don't miss a thing.

How to get tickets to Capital Buzz Live

Capital Plus and Radio Plus subscribers will have priority access to Capital Buzz Live tickets when pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 21st October, before tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 22nd October.

To sign up to Plus, our subscription service which brings you your favourite radio stations without the ad breaks, you just need to click here.

New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages. After your free trial, the Capital Plus subscription starts at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and includes Capital, Capital Dance, Capital Xtra, Capital Xtra Reloaded, Capital Chill and Capital Anthems.

A Radio Plus subscription starts at £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year, and includes ad-free Live, Replay and Catch Up across Global’s UK music radio stations, plus ad-free Catch Up from LBC and LBC News.

Become a Capital Plus member here.
Become a Radio Plus member here.

Subscribe to Capital Plus for Capital Buzz Live pre-sale access
Subscribe to Capital Plus for Capital Buzz Live pre-sale access. Picture: Capital Buzz

How to get pre-sale tickets to Capital Buzz Live if you ARE a Plus subscriber

As a Plus subscriber, you will receive an email from us before the pre-sale opens.

Click the link in the email on Wednesday 21st October at 10am to secure your tickets. Alternatively, if you're logged in on Global Player you will see the link to buy tickets in your Home Hub.

Both the email and the link in Global Player Home Hub will take you to AXS to secure your tickets.

How to get pre-sale tickets to Capital Buzz Live if you're NOT a Plus subscriber yet

To access the Capital Buzz Live pre-sale, you need to sign up to Plus here.

Once subscribed, you'll get a welcome email and we'll send you an email ahead of pre-sale opening. Click this link on Wednesday 21st October at 10am to secure your tickets. Alternatively, if you're logged in on Global Player you will see the link to buy tickets in your Home Hub.

If you subscribe while the pre-sale is open, your presale link will be sent straight to your inbox, and you'll see it in your Global Player Home Hub too after subscribing.

Both the email and the link in Global Player Home Hub will take you to AXS to secure your tickets.

Please note, receiving a link does not guarantee ticket purchase.

If you miss out on tickets in the pre-sale, don't worry, you'll have another chance when general sale opens on Thursday 22nd October at 10am.

Capital Buzz Live line-up so far:

  • Arthur Hill
  • flowerovlove
  • Chloe Qisha

Two more artists will be revealed on Wednesday 21st October.

Capital Buzz Live tickets terms & conditions

Read the full list of T&Cs for Capital Buzz Live tickets here.

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