BRITs Week for War Child is back in 2026 with a star-studded list of performers set to put on exclusive shows in aid of War Child this February. Here are all the details and how to get tickets.

BRITs Week 26 for War Child has announced its 2026 lineup, and it's set to be the biggest yet with the likes of Myles Smith and Fat Boy Slim included.

Raising money for the charity War Child, BRITs week is a unique series of gigs that gives fans the rare opportunity to see intimate, one-off performances from some of the biggest and most exciting names in music.

All proceeds from the shows go towards War Child’s essential work providing aid, education, specialist mental health support, and more while standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been devastatingly affected by war

The series of shows will take place around The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard which are being held on Saturday, 28th February in Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

Here are all the details on how to get tickets...

The series of intimate shows will start with a very special opening night show on February 12th where the legendary BRIT and GRAMMY award-winning DJ Fatboy Slim is set to bring the house down at the Boiler Shop in the heart of Newcastle.

Following this, BRIT Award winner, Myles Smith will be returning to his home turf to play the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham on February 24th.

BRITs Week 26 for War Child lineup:

12th February - Fatboy Slim - Boiler Shop, Newcastle

16th February - Lambrini Girls - The Garage, London

24th February – Myles Smith – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

– Rescue Rooms, Nottingham 25th February - Jack Savoretti and Katherine Jenkins OBE - Emerald Theatre, London

25th February - kwn - Patterns, Brighton

25th February - Josh Baker - YES, Manchester

26th February – Rossi. - YES, Manchester

27th February - Jacob Alon - Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

How to get tickets to BRITs Week 26 for War Child:

Sign up for pre-sale HERE. Pre-sale sign up closes 2pm Wednesday 14th January and the pre-sale tickets go on sale 10am Thursday 15th January.

Get general on-sale tickets HERE. General tickets will go on sale 10am on Friday 16th January.

There are also £10 prize draws to win tickets to all shows. To enter the prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a donation starting from £10 per entry to War Child.

The prize draws will go live as each show sells out. Available HERE.

