Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London - Get tickets

Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London - Get tickets. Picture: Live Nation

By Capital FM

Here's how to get tickets to see the Backstreet Boys at The O2 in June 2027!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One of the best-selling bands of all time, Backstreet Boys, are back! Following previously announced shows in The States and Canada, they've announced their return to London’s The O2 Arena for a very special set of shows beginning June 8th 2027.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 'Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London' performances will be the band’s only UK shows of 2027 and also mark the iconic venue's 20th anniversary celebrations.

The group will bring their iconic, five-time GRAMMY-nominated Millennium album to life on The O2 stage, featuring beloved classics like 'I Want It That Way' and 'Larger Than Life' along with a powerful lineup of their greatest hits.

Here are all the details you need to get tickets to see the Backstreet Boys 'Into The Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London'.

Backstreet Boys 2027 UK show dates and venue. Picture: Live Nation

Backstreet Boys 2027 UK show dates and venue:

The O2, London - Tuesday 8th June 2027

- Tuesday 8th June 2027 The O2, London - Wednesday 9th June 2027

- Wednesday 9th June 2027 The O2, London - Friday 11th June 2027

- Friday 11th June 2027 The O2, London - Saturday 12th June 2027

How to get tickets to Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London:

General on sale tickets will be available to purchase from Friday 4th December at 12pm GMT HERE.

Tickets will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Army Fan Club presale beginning Tuesday 1st December at 11am GMT.

From 12pm GMT on Tuesday 1st December, O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can get 72-hour early access to tickets for Backstreet Boys’ upcoming shows at The O2 exclusively via Priority Tickets

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.