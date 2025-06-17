All the info on McLaren Racing Live: London

McLaren Racing is coming to the heart of London. Picture: McLaren Racing

By Capital FM

The energy of the Paddock is coming to fans in London, ahead of the British GP.

Join McLaren Racing at Trafalgar Square on 2 - 3 July 2025 to take a tour of the garage, see some of their greatest cars up close, test your skills on their simulators, kit yourself out in the latest McLaren Racing merch, and hear from some of the team live on the main stage.

Visitors will also be able to take part in interactive experiences including racing simulators, a Batak reaction wall, a pit-stop challenge, and a dedicated McLaren Racing merchandise store.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is McLaren Racing coming to London?

McLaren Racing is taking over Trafalgar Square on Wednesday 2nd and Thursday 3rd July, bringing the McLaren Racing spirit off the track and into the heart of London to create an iconic, accessible moment that brings fans closer to the team.

How to attend McLaren Racing in London

The fan zone will be free and un-ticketed, with more details to be released closer to the event.