DJO & Sienna Spiro added to All Points East lineup - how to get tickets

5 February 2026, 13:49

DJO & Sienna Spiro added to All Points East lineup
DJO & Sienna Spiro added to All Points East lineup. Picture: AEG

By Abbie Reynolds

DJO & Sienna Spiro and more have been added to All Points East lineup - here's where to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All Points East have revealed that joining headliner Lorde at the East London festival this summer are artists Djo, Sienna Spiro, Erin LeCount and Erika De Casier.

They join previously announced acts including PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, 2hollis, Oklou, Audrey Hobert, Rose Gray, Esha Tewari, ML Buch and Fabiana Palladino, with more to be added.

This star studded lineup will be taking to All Points East, Victoria Park, East London on Saturday 22nd August 2026, with even more artists set to be announced.

Keep scrolling for link to tickets.

DJO, Sienna Spiro, Erin LeCount and Erika De Ca$ier have been added to All Points East lineup
DJO, Sienna Spiro, Erin LeCount and Erika De Ca$ier have been added to All Points East lineup. Picture: AEG presents

How to get tickets to All Points East 2026:

Tickets are on sale now, visit allpointseastfestival.com.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Rachel's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

MAFS Australia's Rachel's age, job and everything we know

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Lucinda and Mert on Love Island Games and pictured smiling together.

Why did Lucinda split from Mert after Love Island Games?

Love Island

ZAYN announces new album and explains meaning behind 'KONNAKOL' title

ZAYN announces new album KONNAKOL and explains personal meaning behind its title

News

MAFS Australia 2026's Danny Hewitt promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Danny's age, job, where he's from and more

TV & Film

Love Island fans have been rooting for Millie and Zac

Love Island fans worried Zac Woodworth has a "game plan" after shocking repost

Love Island

Is Eloise gay in Bridgerton? Showrunner Jess Brownell addresses theories

Bridgerton boss addresses theories that Eloise will end up with a woman

TV & Film

Ella Thomas ans Lloyd Jones made their relationship public in May 2025

Why did Love Island's Ella Thomas split from footballer Lloyd Jones?

Love Island

Chris Nield and Brook Champion married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Brook still together?

TV & Film

Mel and Luke on their MAFS wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

TV & Film

Gia Fleur's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing.

MAFS Australia's Gia's age, job, child, ex-husband and more

TV & Film

December 10 set to perform unreleased music on their debut tour

December 10 reveal they'll perform unreleased music on their first-ever tour

News

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have

Heated Rivalry creator reveals how many episodes season 2 will have

TV & Film

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

BTS announce Netflix documentary and comeback live concert special

News

Love Island's Sean and Belle were in a couple

Love Island's Sean slammed by his sister for how he handled Belle and Lucinda situation

Love Island

Helena Ford's All Stars promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" before in resurfaced pictures

Love Island

Lucinda pictured with her mum and Belle in an argument.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda's mum claims Belle "violated" her daughter

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford's All Star promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda brutally called a "weirdo" by former islander

Love Island