DJO & Sienna Spiro added to All Points East lineup - how to get tickets

By Abbie Reynolds

DJO & Sienna Spiro and more have been added to All Points East lineup - here's where to get tickets.

All Points East have revealed that joining headliner Lorde at the East London festival this summer are artists Djo, Sienna Spiro, Erin LeCount and Erika De Casier.

They join previously announced acts including PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, 2hollis, Oklou, Audrey Hobert, Rose Gray, Esha Tewari, ML Buch and Fabiana Palladino, with more to be added.

This star studded lineup will be taking to All Points East, Victoria Park, East London on Saturday 22nd August 2026, with even more artists set to be announced.

DJO, Sienna Spiro, Erin LeCount and Erika De Ca$ier have been added to All Points East lineup. Picture: AEG presents

How to get tickets to All Points East 2026:

Tickets are on sale now, visit allpointseastfestival.com.

