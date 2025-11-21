Lorde announced as All Points East 2026 headliner - how to get tickets

21 November 2025, 06:00

Lorde announced as All Points East 2026 headliner
Lorde announced as All Points East 2026 headliner. Picture: American Express

It's been announced that the iconic Lorde is the next headliner for All Points East 2026.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lorde will be performing at Victoria Park on Saturday 22nd August 2026.

The 'What Was That' singer is set to be joined by an incredible female-led line up including the likes of PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson, Rose Gray and many more.

Tickets for next summer's All Points East go on general sale on Thursday 20th November, visit allpointseastfestival.com for tickets.

What day is Lorde performing at All Points East 2026?

Lorde is set to take to the All Points East stage in Victoria Park on Saturday 22nd August 2026.

How to get tickets to All Points East 2026:

General on sale tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday 20th November. Get tickets here: allpointseastfestival.com

