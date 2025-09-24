Alex Warren announces 'Little Orphan' EU & UK arena tour - How to get tickets

The tour kicks off in April 2026.

Alex Warren is headlining arenas overseas for the very first time. Picture: Metropolis Music & Jack Dytrych

By Abbie Reynolds

Alex Warren has announced his 'Little Orphan' EU & UK 2026 arena tour. Here are all the details on how to get tickets, presale, venues and dates.

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Alex Warren has announced new European & UK dates for his tour, Little Orphan Alex Live.

The new tour dates, kicking off in April 2026, will see the 'Ordinary' singer headline arenas for the very first time overseas.

Little Orphan Alex Live will be kicking off April 4th in Germany before going on to play major cities including Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, as well The O2 Arena in London.

Here are all the details you need on how, when, and where to get tickets - including details on pre-sale.

Alex Warran announced 'Little Orphan' tour. Picture: Metropolis Music

Alex Warren's Little Orphan Alex Live tour dates and venues:

Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome

Monday, April 6– Amsterdam, NL– Ziggo Dome

Thursday, April 9 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Friday, April 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

Monday, April 13 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

Wednesday, April 15 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

Thursday, April 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Saturday, April 18 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome

Monday, April 20 - London, UK - The O2

Thursday, April 23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

Friday, April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Sunday, April 26 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Monday, April 27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Wednesday, April 29 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena

Thursday, April 30 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, May 2 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena

Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

How to get tickets to Alex Warren's Little Orphan tour:

Artist pre-sale and VIP package sales begin Tuesday 23rd September at 9am. You can sign up for early access to pre-sale tickets HERE.

General on-sale begins Friday 26th September at 9am HERE.

