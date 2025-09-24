Alex Warren announces 'Little Orphan' EU & UK arena tour - How to get tickets

The tour kicks off in April 2026.

24 September 2025, 06:00

Alex Warren is headlining arenas overseas for the very first time
Alex Warren is headlining arenas overseas for the very first time. Picture: Metropolis Music & Jack Dytrych

By Abbie Reynolds

Alex Warren has announced his 'Little Orphan' EU & UK 2026 arena tour. Here are all the details on how to get tickets, presale, venues and dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Alex Warren has announced new European & UK dates for his tour, Little Orphan Alex Live.

The new tour dates, kicking off in April 2026, will see the 'Ordinary' singer headline arenas for the very first time overseas.

Little Orphan Alex Live will be kicking off April 4th in Germany before going on to play major cities including Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, as well The O2 Arena in London.

Here are all the details you need on how, when, and where to get tickets - including details on pre-sale.

Alex Warran announced 'Little Orphan' tour
Alex Warran announced 'Little Orphan' tour. Picture: Metropolis Music

Alex Warren's Little Orphan Alex Live tour dates and venues:

  • Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome
  • Monday, April 6– Amsterdam, NL– Ziggo Dome
  • Thursday, April 9 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
  • Friday, April 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
  • Monday, April 13 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
  • Wednesday, April 15 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena
  • Thursday, April 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
  • Saturday, April 18 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome
  • Monday, April 20 - London, UK - The O2
  • Thursday, April 23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
  • Friday, April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
  • Sunday, April 26 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
  • Monday, April 27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
  • Wednesday, April 29 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena
  • Thursday, April 30 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
  • Saturday, May 2 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena
  • Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

How to get tickets to Alex Warren's Little Orphan tour:

Artist pre-sale and VIP package sales begin Tuesday 23rd September at 9am. You can sign up for early access to pre-sale tickets HERE.

General on-sale begins Friday 26th September at 9am HERE.

Read more about events here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 release time – here's when it comes out on Netflix

News

MAFS UK 2025 cast and David and Leight at the hen do.

MAFS UK cast share statement urging viewers to "be kind" following backlash

TV & Film

Leah and Leigh had an "awkward" wedding

MAFS bride Leigh breaks silence after "VERY awkward" wedding to Leah

TV & Film

Raye is going on tour with her new music

Raye 2026 tour – dates, tickets and all the info

News

Dean's MAFS promo image and a smiling selfie.

MAFS UK’s Dean, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

TV & Film

Nelly's MAFS promo image and pictured on her wedding day.

MAFS UK’s Nelly, age, job, Instagram and more revealed

TV & Film

Grace's MAFS promo image and pictured walking into the hen party.

MAFS UK’s Grace, age, job, Instagram and if she quit revealed

TV & Film

Mel Schilling pictured in her MAFS promo, alongside contestants Julia-Ruth and Davide.

Which days is MAFS UK on? Schedule and times for Married At First Sight UK 2025

TV & Film

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

TV & Film

Leah's MAFS promo image and a selfie with a black bow in her hair.

MAFS UK's Leah, age, job, where she's from and bisexual journey explained

TV & Film

Leigh's MAFS promo image and pictured in a selfie.

MAFS UK's Leigh, age, job, where she's from and coming out story revealed

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK's Sarah and Dean during their honeymoon

MAFS UK's Sarah responds to trolls after backlash over Dean treatment

TV & Film

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why season 4 was never an option

TV & Film

Taylor Swift UK and international tickets, cinemas and prices for The Official Release Party of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift 'Showgirl' tickets for UK and international cinemas, prices revealed

News

Taylor Swift's The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Ticket prices, locations, and what's included

Taylor Swift 'Release Party of a Showgirl' tickets, theatres, price and how to watch

News

Keye and Davide pictured at their wedding and Davide's Instagram story.

MAFS UK's Davide drops huge clue he and Keye have split

TV & Film

Gen V season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out

Here's what time Gen V season 2 episode 4 comes out

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Life of of a Showgirl song meanings explained

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' tracklist song titles and meanings explained

News

Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026

Help I Sexted My Boss podcast announce huge 2026 tour - How to get tickets