Alex Warren announces 'Little Orphan' EU & UK arena tour - How to get tickets
The tour kicks off in April 2026.
24 September 2025, 06:00
Alex Warren has announced his 'Little Orphan' EU & UK 2026 arena tour. Here are all the details on how to get tickets, presale, venues and dates.
Chart-topping singer-songwriter Alex Warren has announced new European & UK dates for his tour, Little Orphan Alex Live.
The new tour dates, kicking off in April 2026, will see the 'Ordinary' singer headline arenas for the very first time overseas.
Little Orphan Alex Live will be kicking off April 4th in Germany before going on to play major cities including Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, as well The O2 Arena in London.
Here are all the details you need on how, when, and where to get tickets - including details on pre-sale.
Alex Warren's Little Orphan Alex Live tour dates and venues:
- Saturday, April 4 –Düsseldorf, DE– PSD Bank Dome
- Monday, April 6– Amsterdam, NL– Ziggo Dome
- Thursday, April 9 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
- Friday, April 10 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
- Monday, April 13 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
- Wednesday, April 15 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena
- Thursday, April 16 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
- Saturday, April 18 - Antwerp, BE - AFAS Dome
- Monday, April 20 - London, UK - The O2
- Thursday, April 23 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
- Friday, April 24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
- Sunday, April 26 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- Monday, April 27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- Wednesday, April 29 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena
- Thursday, April 30 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday, May 2 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena
- Wednesday, May 6 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
How to get tickets to Alex Warren's Little Orphan tour:
Artist pre-sale and VIP package sales begin Tuesday 23rd September at 9am. You can sign up for early access to pre-sale tickets HERE.
General on-sale begins Friday 26th September at 9am HERE.
